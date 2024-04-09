İstanbul announces free public transport, night services during Eid

During the Ramadan Feast, or Eid al-Fitr, personalized İstanbulkart holders will be able to use public transportation vehicles operated by the municipality free of charge, according to an announcement from the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB).

To manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the holiday, additional vehicles will be deployed between April 10 and 12, said the municipality.

Metro İstanbul will operate on a Saturday schedule throughout the feast days, with services running from 06:00 AM to midnight on the first and second days of the holiday.

On April 12, Friday, the Night Metro service will be available on the M1A Yenikapı-Atatürk Airport, M1B Yenikapı-Kirazlı/Bağcılar, M2 Yenikapı-Hacıosman, M4 Kadıköy-Sabiha Gökçen Airport, M5 Üsküdar-Samandıra, M6 Levent-Boğaziçi University/Hisarüstü, and M7 Yıldız-Mahmutbey metro lines

Over 2,200 operational, security, and cleaning staff will be on duty across the lines during the feast, with an additional 176 technical personnel ready to respond to any potential malfunctions.

The City Lines ferry schedule will follow the Sunday/Public Holiday timetable during the Ramadan Feast. İBB's Sea Taxis will continue to provide 24/7 service.

Furthermore, throughout the holiday, the Ferry Cafes located at the Kuzguncuk, Moda, Kadıköy, Beşiktaş, and Çubuklu Car Ferry Piers will be operational. A total of 2,831 personnel will be working on the City Lines during the eve and throughout the feast days, ensuring smooth and efficient ferry services for the public. (EMK/VK)