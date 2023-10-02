TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 2 October 2023 09:23
 ~ Modified On: 2 October 2023 09:26
1 min Read

İstanbul Airport flights grounded due to adverse weather

Turkish Airlines has canceled flights from İstanbul to several cities.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/10/02/istanbul-airport-flights-grounded-due-to-adverse-weather.jpg

Yahya Üstün, the Press Counselor of Turkish Airlines (THY), announced on his social media account that some flights to and from several cities have been canceled due to adverse weather conditions:

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions in İstanbul and some cities within Turkey (Sivas, Kahramanmaraş, Erzurum, Antalya), certain flights originating from and arriving at İstanbul Airport have been canceled. Based on information from the meteorological department, an increase in canceled flights is expected. For the most up-to-date information regarding your flight, you can visit THY's website."

You can access flight-related information here.

(AS/VK)

