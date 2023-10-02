İstanbul Airport flights grounded due to adverse weather

Yahya Üstün, the Press Counselor of Turkish Airlines (THY), announced on his social media account that some flights to and from several cities have been canceled due to adverse weather conditions:

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions in İstanbul and some cities within Turkey (Sivas, Kahramanmaraş, Erzurum, Antalya), certain flights originating from and arriving at İstanbul Airport have been canceled. Based on information from the meteorological department, an increase in canceled flights is expected. For the most up-to-date information regarding your flight, you can visit THY's website."

You can access flight-related information here.

(AS/VK)