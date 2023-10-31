Israeli soldiers target Turkish journalist with laser sights during live broadcast

Israeli soldiers used the laser sights on their rifles to target a Turkish journalist broadcasting live from Jerusalem. These moments were captured on camera and aired during the live broadcast.

"Israeli soldiers have lasers on their rifles. Two lasers, one on my face, the other on my chest. They are threatening to kill me,” Mücahit Topçu, the news manager of Haber Global TV, said at the moment.

After the live broadcast, the journalist shared the footage on their social media account, emphasizing the unjustified nature of the threat. In their statement, they questioned the motive behind the disturbing act, asserting, "There is no reason! No justification! So why? Because they are afraid, guilty. They know their own crimes best! And they are scared! But fear has no benefit in the face of destiny!"

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), since the outbreak of the conflict on October 7, some 31 journalists have lost their lives in the region. Among them, 26 were Palestinian, four were Israeli, and one was Lebanese.

Most recently, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) held Israel responsible for an attack on October 13 near the Lebanese border, where a journalist lost their life, and five others were injured. This incident raises grave concerns about the safety and protection of journalists in conflict zones. (HA/VK)