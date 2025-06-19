Israeli police obctruct Turkish state broadcaster from filming missile aftermath in Tel Aviv

Israeli police prevented Turkey’s state-run broadcaster TRT from filming the aftermath of an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv, interrupting a live broadcast that captured damage in the city.

The incident occurred as TRT Haber was broadcasting live from Tel Aviv, where Iranian ballistic missiles struck this morning. The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building and a hospital were among the reported sites of damage.

During the broadcast near the stock exchange building, the TRT anchor in the studio asked the field reporter if any other media outlets were present at the scene. At that moment, an Israeli police officer intervened and began questioning the TRT crew. The exchange was broadcast live.

Speaking in English, the TRT reporter, Mücahit Aydemir, told the officer that they had contacted Israel’s Censorship Directorate and had received permission to film in the area. He also said they were following "recent censorship guidelines."

The police officer, unsatisfied, said he wanted to speak with the individuals who had granted the permit. In response, the reporter provided a phone number to the officer. When the officer received no immediate response from the number provided, he asked for a message to be sent instead.

Meanwhile, Aydemir pointed out that they were standing outside a barrier set up around the missile impact site, in an area where civilians were also present. “We don’t know what’s forbidden and what’s not here,” he said.

As the situation remained unresolved, the TRT reporter noted, “We can’t film in a place where civilians are shooting videos on their phones. I think what I’m trying to explain is pretty clear.” The broadcast from Tel Aviv ended shortly after.

Israel has implemented broad media censorship during its recent conflict with Iran which started a week ago. Several incidents involving foreign journalists being obstructed have been reported during this period.

International journalist organizations have widely criticized Israel for its actions against media workers. Since the outbreak of war in Oct 2023, more than 200 journalists have been killed in Israeli strikes, primarily in Gaza, with others in Lebanon.

Iran's missile attack

As part of its retaliation campagn against Israel, Iran targeted several Israeli cities this morning with around 30 missiles, according to estimates by the Israeli military.

Several direct hits were reported in central areas including Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Holon, as well as in the southern city of Beersheba. One of the missiles reportedly damaged Soroka Hospital in Beersheba.

Aftermath of the Iranian strike in Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv. (AA)

In a written statement, Israel's emergency service Magen David Adom said 65 people were injured in the attack, three of them seriously. Two others were reported to be in moderate condition. The remaining casualties were described as having been wounded by shrapnel, blast effects, or while heading to shelters.

The recent Israel-Iran conflict began on Jun 13 when Israel launched large-scale strikes targeting military and nuclear sites across Iran. Iranian military leaders, including the chief of general staff and the commander of the revolutionary guards, were killed, along with several nuclear scientists.

Civilian casualties in Israeli attacks were reported to exceed 500 according to Iranian media.

Iran responded with ballistic missile attacks on Israel, which left dozens dead across the country.

Turkey and several other countries have issued public condemnations of Israel’s actions. (VK)