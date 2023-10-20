TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 20 October 2023 12:40
 ~ Modified On: 20 October 2023 12:42
1 min Read

Israel withdraws diplomats from Turkey over security concerns

Earlier this week, Israel had warned its citizens to leave Turkey over concerns of revenge attacks.

BIA News Desk
Israel has withdrawn its diplomats from Turkey citing security concerns, as reported by The Times of Israel.

According to the newspaper, two Turkish officials disclosed that Israel withdrew its diplomatic missions from Turkey for these reasons. The development followed protests and attempted breaches at the residence of the ambassador in Ankara and the consulate building in Istanbul, which took place in front of Israeli diplomatic missions in Turkey.

According to the information provided by officials, including Ambassador Irit Lillian, Israeli diplomats have already left Turkey. It has been claimed that the Israeli diplomats' departure is due to security concerns and not for political reasons.

Reports in the Israeli media indicate that Israeli diplomats in Jordan, Morocco, and Bahrain have also left these countries with similar concerns.

Earlier this week, Israel had warned its citizens to leave Turkey over concerns of revenge attacks. (AEK/VK)

