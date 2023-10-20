Israel withdraws diplomats from Turkey over security concerns

Israel has withdrawn its diplomats from Turkey citing security concerns, as reported by The Times of Israel.

According to the newspaper, two Turkish officials disclosed that Israel withdrew its diplomatic missions from Turkey for these reasons. The development followed protests and attempted breaches at the residence of the ambassador in Ankara and the consulate building in Istanbul, which took place in front of Israeli diplomatic missions in Turkey.

Turkey declares 3-day national mourning for Palestine

According to the information provided by officials, including Ambassador Irit Lillian, Israeli diplomats have already left Turkey. It has been claimed that the Israeli diplomats' departure is due to security concerns and not for political reasons.

Reports in the Israeli media indicate that Israeli diplomats in Jordan, Morocco, and Bahrain have also left these countries with similar concerns.

Earlier this week, Israel had warned its citizens to leave Turkey over concerns of revenge attacks. (AEK/VK)