Israel army violates Lebanon ceasefire 392 times in 40 days

Israel has violated the ceasefire with Lebanon 392 times since 27 November, Israel attacks have killed 33 and injured 37.

According to Lebanese news agency NNA, the Israeli army violated the ceasefire on day 40 in the south of Lebanon, in the cities of Tyre and Nabatieh.

Israeli army bulldozers were seen digging in the vicinity of the Dhayra neighbourhood of Tyre.

The Israeli army targeted the Dhayra and Tayr Harfa areas.

A drone belonging to the Israeli army was seen flying low in the city of Tyre and its vicinity.

The Israeli army violated blew up homes and demolished them with bulldozers in the vicinity of Aitaroun, Shihin, Jebbatn and Tayr Harda and the Hamoul area of Naqoura.

The Israeli army set fire to and blew up many homes in the Taybeh district of Nabatieh city.

The Israeli army opened fire with medium and heavy artillery weapons and explosions were heard in the district.

As reported by the Anadolu Agency, according to Lebanon Ministry of Health data, since 8 October 2023, at least 4 thousand people have died, including 1106 women and children and 222 health workers, and 16 thousand people have been injured.

On the ceasefire The ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel came into force on 27 November 2024, Wednesday, 04.00 local time (05.00 in Turkey). According to the agreement, “The Lebanese government will prevent Hezbollah, or any other armed movement in Lebanon from carrying out any offensive action against Israel and Israel will not carry out any offensive action against targets in Lebanon, including on the ground, in the air and at sea.” According to the agreement, Israel will gradually withdraw its forces into Israeli territory in a period of up to 60 days, and the Lebanese army will move in. Israel has continued its violations of the ceasefire agreement, and has pulled out of 2 districts in the south of Lebanon as of yet.

