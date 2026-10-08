Iraqi refugee denied Kurdish interpreter during asylum interview in Afyonkarahisar

An Iraqi asylum seeker living in Turkey’s western province of Afyonkarahisar says he was denied a Kurdish interpreter during his international protection interview, leaving him unable to fully explain his case.

Saleh Omar Jalal, who has lived in Afyonkarahisar since 2018, attended an interview at the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management on May 20 as part of his application for international protection.

Jalal requested a Kurdish interpreter, explaining that his Turkish was insufficient to describe his circumstances and the reasons for seeking protection in detail. His request was denied, and his application documents listed him as an Afghan national.

"They told me there was no Kurdish interpreter. Then they said, 'Either you attend the interview or we will have to send you to another city,'" Jalal said.

"Because of this, I could not fully explain the reasons for my international protection application or the events I had experienced. They recorded me as an Afghan national. My status was put at risk."

Article 70 of Turkey's Law No. 6458 on Foreigners and International Protection provides for interpretation services during application, registration and interview procedures when requested by an international protection applicant.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) states that interpretation assistance during international protection procedures in Turkey is provided through officials at provincial migration management directorates.

Kurdish-language assistance is also available upon request through UNHCR's counseling hotline.

'I only wanted legal assistance'

Following the interview, Jalal sought legal assistance from the Association for Solidarity with Asylum Seekers and Migrants (SGDD-ASAM), visiting its office on Jul 17.

He said he explained to staff that Kurdish was his native language and that he needed legal support regarding his international protection application.

According to Jalal, staff threatened to call the police if he did not leave the office.

"My only purpose was to explain the interpretation problem I had experienced during the international protection procedures and to obtain legal assistance," he said.

"Applicants in particular need to be able to explain themselves properly. We need access to interpretation services and legal assistance."

Jalal said the lack of an interpreter had resulted in an error in his official records that needed to be corrected.

"They did not provide me with an interpreter. As a result, the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management registered me as an Afghan national even though I am an Iraqi citizen," he said.

"This needs to be corrected. My applications have been put at risk. Eight years of effort will go to waste." (FY/VK)