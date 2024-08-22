TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 22 August 2024 15:17
 ~ Modified On: 22 August 2024 15:34
2 min Read

Iran’s death sentences for Kurdish women protested outside embassy in Ankara

A journalist and an activist were sentenced to death in Iran in late July. DEM Party members gathered outside the country’s embassy despite the obstruction by the police.

BIA News Desk

"Stop the executions" reads the message on the wreath. (MA)

The Women’s Assembly of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party staged a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in Ankara to denounce recent verdicts of execution for two Kurdish women in Iran. Journalist Pexşan Aziz and activist Sharifa Mohammadi were sentenced to death on Jul 23.

The group attempted to lay a black wreath at the embassy to symbolize their condemnation but faced obstruction by the police, who prevented the women from approaching the embassy entrance.

DEM members questioned this decision, comparing their situation to recent protests held without obstructions outside Israel’s diplomatic missions due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

Eventually, the women delivered their statements in front of the police shields while holding photos of women executed by Iran.

DEM Party Ankara Co-Chair Tatlıgül Gül addressed the protesters, stating that their demonstration aimed to raise awareness about the injustices faced by women under the Iranian government.  "We are here to amplify the voices of Pexşan Azizi and Şerife Muhammed and to show that their struggle continues everywhere.”

"In her letter, Pexşan Azizi reminded us that she and Sharifa Mohammadi are not the first, nor will they be the last women to be sentenced to death for seeking a free and dignified life. She said, ‘The cost of freedom is high. Our crime is uniting the words Jin, jiyan, azadî [woman, life, freedom],’” Gül recounted.

"We urge everyone to not remain silent in the face of this cruelty. Stand with the women, the Kurdish people, and all the oppressed to fight against these inhumane practices.

“We call on the Iranian government to stop these murders and respect international law and human rights by rescinding the death sentences against Pexşan Azizi and Şerife Muhammed.” (VK)

Kurds İran
