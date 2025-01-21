TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 21 January 2025 13:33
 ~ Modified On: 21 January 2025 13:38
1 min Read

Iranian rapper sentenced to death after deportation from Turkey

The 37-year-old artist, who lived in İstanbul from 2018 to 2023, was deported to Iran by Turkish authorities in December, despite his pending asylum application.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Iranian rapper sentenced to death after deportation from Turkey
Amir Tataloo

Amir Hossein Maghsoudloo, known by his stage name Tataloo, has been sentenced to death in Iran for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

The 37-year-old artist, who lived in İstanbul from 2018 to 2023, was deported to Iran by Turkish authorities in December, despite his pending asylum application.

Initially sentenced to five years in prison, prosecutors appealed for a death sentence on blasphemy charges, The Guardian reported, citing Iranian publication Etimad. The ruling can still be appealed. Tataloo faces additional charges, including a 10-year sentence for "promoting prostitution" and accusations of spreading anti-government propaganda.

Born in Tehran in 1987, Tataloo pioneered Iranian underground hip-hop, releasing 21 albums and becoming the first Iranian artist to work with Universal Music Group. Known for his tattoos and outspoken nature, he built a devoted fanbase called "Tatality." He previously aligned with conservative politicians, including former President Ebrahim Raisi, and released a pro-nuclear program song in 2015. (AEK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Refugees iranian refugees
related news
Iranian actor Shailin Asadollahi detained in Turkey
24 November 2023
/haber/iranian-actor-shailin-asadollahi-detained-in-turkey-288414
Detained during Pride Parade, Iranian refugee released from deportation center after a month
31 July 2023
/haber/detained-during-pride-parade-iranian-refugee-released-from-deportation-center-after-a-month-282196
Iranian painter Yaghoubi faces threat of deportation
15 February 2023
/haber/iranian-painter-yaghoubi-faces-threat-of-deportation-274309
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Iranian actor Shailin Asadollahi detained in Turkey
24 November 2023
/haber/iranian-actor-shailin-asadollahi-detained-in-turkey-288414
Detained during Pride Parade, Iranian refugee released from deportation center after a month
31 July 2023
/haber/detained-during-pride-parade-iranian-refugee-released-from-deportation-center-after-a-month-282196
Iranian painter Yaghoubi faces threat of deportation
15 February 2023
/haber/iranian-painter-yaghoubi-faces-threat-of-deportation-274309
Back to Top