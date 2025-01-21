Iranian rapper sentenced to death after deportation from Turkey

Amir Hossein Maghsoudloo, known by his stage name Tataloo, has been sentenced to death in Iran for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

The 37-year-old artist, who lived in İstanbul from 2018 to 2023, was deported to Iran by Turkish authorities in December, despite his pending asylum application.

Initially sentenced to five years in prison, prosecutors appealed for a death sentence on blasphemy charges, The Guardian reported, citing Iranian publication Etimad. The ruling can still be appealed. Tataloo faces additional charges, including a 10-year sentence for "promoting prostitution" and accusations of spreading anti-government propaganda.

Born in Tehran in 1987, Tataloo pioneered Iranian underground hip-hop, releasing 21 albums and becoming the first Iranian artist to work with Universal Music Group. Known for his tattoos and outspoken nature, he built a devoted fanbase called "Tatality." He previously aligned with conservative politicians, including former President Ebrahim Raisi, and released a pro-nuclear program song in 2015. (AEK/VK)