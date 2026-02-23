Iranian journalist leaves Turkey for third country to avoid deportation to Iran

Iranian journalist and human rights activist Saeid Hassanzadeh Siahgourabi, who was at risk of deportation to Iran, has been transferred to a third country at his own request, according to his lawyer.

Salih Efe confirmed to bianet that Siahgourabi left Turkey yesterday evening. He did not specify the destination country but stated that it was not Iran.

“Siahgourabi did not want to remain under administrative detention for months in poor conditions,” Efe said, adding that deportation centers in Turkey are in poor shape in terms of physical infrastructure, psychological impact, and hygiene.

“He requested to be sent to a third country other than Iran," he said.

Background

Siahgourabi was arrested in Iran for participating in the protests that took place in 2009. He was detained for nearly four months in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison, where he was reportedly subjected to mistreatment and threats during interrogation.

Following his conditional release, he was sentenced to one year and ten months in prison. Another case was later opened against him, prompting his departure from Iran. He arrived in Turkey in 2010.

On Feb 9, Siahgourabi was detained near his home in İstanbul and taken to the Arnavutköy Removal Center as part of deportation proceedings. At the time of his detention, he had been waiting for a visa to France. (HA/VK)