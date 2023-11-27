Iranian actor Asadollahi urges support after release

In a recent statement on her social media account, Iranian actor Shailin Asadollahi, who was detained at the Silivri Removal Center on November 23 and a day later, shared her thoughts on the ordeal.

"Approximately three years ago, I came to Turkey to distance myself from the challenges in Iran and alleviate the traumas of a male-dominated and anti-women society,” she said in a statement on social media. “The struggle against male dominance and violence against women is an ongoing battle that spans time and space, and it is crucial to understand the historical foundation of resistance."

Asadollahi revealed that she had been subjected to harassment, violence, and physical assault by an individual posing as an Iranian artist and student. Seeking justice and aiming to prevent further harm, she reported the incidents to the Turkish police. However, she found himself detained on the aggressor's complaint, with the prospect of deportation to Iran without an investigation into her innocence.

"Being forcibly sent back could pose a significant threat to me and my family. The persecution of women is of great importance, not only in exploiting the vulnerabilities of women under the laws and patriarchal structures but also in exporting despotic and male-dominated concepts and behaviors to other places."

Asadollahi called on activists and compassionate individuals working in the fields of women's rights, justice, and human rights to prevent her forced return to Iran. She urged support for all women and individuals facing similar challenges:

"I, Shailin Asadollahi, invite all women and people to support me and others facing these difficulties."

Background

Shailin Asadollahi, a theater and film actor, announced her detention in İstanbul on November 23 through a post on her Instagram story:

"I was taken into custody based on a complaint filed against me by someone I had previously argued with and complained about."

The hashtag #FreeShailinAsadollahi gained traction on social media, with Turkish feminists and filmmakers urging authorities not to send the actor back to Iran. Asadollahi had come to Turkey to avoid arrest in Iran, where her life is at risk due to her political identity. (AÖ/VK)