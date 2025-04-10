TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 10 April 2025 10:35
 ~ Modified On: 10 April 2025 11:02
2 min Read

Investigative journalists Timur Soykan, Murat Ağırel detained over blackmail allegations

The journalists were detained following a complaint filed by suspects in a money laundering investigation, who allege that the journalists threatened and blackmailed them.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Investigative journalists Timur Soykan, Murat Ağırel detained over blackmail allegations

Timur Soykan and Murat Ağırel, two well-known journalists, were taken into custody during morning raids on their homes in İstanbul as part of an investigation involving “threat and blackmail" accusations.

Both journalists are known for their investigative reporting on corruption and other illicit activities and have worked together for years on a television program.

The journalists' detention is linked to a complaint regarding the purchasing of a TV channel, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Individuals who recently acquired Flash TV and are currently in custody on money laundering charges had filed a complaint against Soykan and Ağırel, which prompted the prosecutor's office to launch an investigation under Articles 106/1 (Threat) and 107/1 (Blackmail) of the Turkish Penal Code.

In November, Cafer Mahiroğlu, owner of the pro-opposition broadcaster Halk TV, announced that he had acquired Flash TV and its affiliated website. However, a follow-up statement on Dec 31 clarified that the transfer had not been finalized and that the channel had instead been purchased by Erhan Kork, the owner of Pozitifbank. 

On Mar 14, Kork was detained in connection with an illegal betting investigation targeting the bank. He was later formally arrested on money laundering charges.

Soykan and Ağırel, along with three other journalists had been hosting a program on Halk TV for years. The complainants accuse the two journalists of threatening and blackmailing them on behalf of the channel’s owner. The five journalists who produced the program recently left Halk TV and launched the YouTube channel Onlar TV.

Turkish police raid TV channel, bank in illegal betting operation
Turkish police raid TV channel, bank in illegal betting operation
14 March 2025

Erol Önderoğlu, the Turkey representative for Reporters Without Borders (RSF), criticized the detention of the journalists. “These are journalists who engage with society, investigate organized crime, legal abuses, and corruption. Detaining them harms justice and the values of a transparent society. Silencing journalists does not erase the facts. This pressure must end.”

Journalist Barış Pehlivan, who partners Soykan and Ağırel on the YouTube channel, said on social media, “Imagine this: You’ve informed the prosecutor that you will be going to testify today. But before you even wake up, your home is raided by police and you are detained.” (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
journalists detained journalists Timur Soykan Murat Ağırel
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top