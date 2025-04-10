Investigative journalists Timur Soykan, Murat Ağırel detained over blackmail allegations

Timur Soykan and Murat Ağırel, two well-known journalists, were taken into custody during morning raids on their homes in İstanbul as part of an investigation involving “threat and blackmail" accusations.

Both journalists are known for their investigative reporting on corruption and other illicit activities and have worked together for years on a television program.

The journalists' detention is linked to a complaint regarding the purchasing of a TV channel, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Individuals who recently acquired Flash TV and are currently in custody on money laundering charges had filed a complaint against Soykan and Ağırel, which prompted the prosecutor's office to launch an investigation under Articles 106/1 (Threat) and 107/1 (Blackmail) of the Turkish Penal Code.

In November, Cafer Mahiroğlu, owner of the pro-opposition broadcaster Halk TV, announced that he had acquired Flash TV and its affiliated website. However, a follow-up statement on Dec 31 clarified that the transfer had not been finalized and that the channel had instead been purchased by Erhan Kork, the owner of Pozitifbank.

On Mar 14, Kork was detained in connection with an illegal betting investigation targeting the bank. He was later formally arrested on money laundering charges.

Soykan and Ağırel, along with three other journalists had been hosting a program on Halk TV for years. The complainants accuse the two journalists of threatening and blackmailing them on behalf of the channel’s owner. The five journalists who produced the program recently left Halk TV and launched the YouTube channel Onlar TV.

Erol Önderoğlu, the Turkey representative for Reporters Without Borders (RSF), criticized the detention of the journalists. “These are journalists who engage with society, investigate organized crime, legal abuses, and corruption. Detaining them harms justice and the values of a transparent society. Silencing journalists does not erase the facts. This pressure must end.”

Journalist Barış Pehlivan, who partners Soykan and Ağırel on the YouTube channel, said on social media, “Imagine this: You’ve informed the prosecutor that you will be going to testify today. But before you even wake up, your home is raided by police and you are detained.” (VK)