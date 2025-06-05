Investigation launched against Özgür Özel over prosecutor remarks

An ex officio investigation has been launched against Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel for his remarks about İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek.

The investigation is based on accusations of “threatening a public official to obstruct the performance of a judicial duty” and “publicly insulting a public official due to their duty.”

On Thursday, another investigation was initiated. The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office also launched an investigation against Özel for his comments targeting Gürlek.

At a rally in Gaziosmanpaşa, Özgür Özel had said to Gürlek:

“I say this with the determination of Saraçhane: I’ll come and tear it all apart, pull yourself together.”

Minister Tunç: This is an open attack on the rule of law

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç stated that Özel’s words were “a threat to the judiciary and an open attack on the rule of law.”

“The CHP Chair’s threatening statements targeting our İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor and judicial officials are completely unacceptable,” Tunç stated. “No one can target judicial officers or attempt to direct the judiciary through threats. These reckless and irresponsible statements directly target the Rule of Law and the independence of the judiciary. Article 138 of our Constitution emphasizes judicial independence, and legal channels exist to challenge decisions. Threats and insults during ongoing investigations are incompatible with the Rule of Law. The judiciary will remain independent and impartial – justice will operate solely based on the law.”

What did Özel say?

At a rally in Gaziosmanpaşa, Özgür Özel reacted to the footage showing 36 individuals, including several mayors, being taken from police custody to court. In his speech, Özel said:

“I will make those who filmed that video bite the dust before this nation. Akın, you’ve hit a hard wall, son, a hard wall. Get your act together. I will not witness such dishonor again. Don’t make me lose my temper – we will gather never to be dispersed.”

Imamoğlu also faced an Akın Gürlek investigation

A similar investigation had previously been launched against imprisoned politician Ekrem İmamoğlu over his remarks concerning Akın Gürlek. On January 20, 2025, İmamoğlu made a speech in which he criticized the judicial decisions Gürlek had made in the past and called his appointment as Deputy Minister of Justice “the collapse of the legal system.” İmamoğlu also stated, “We are even fighting to protect your children from these treatments.”

Following these remarks, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office prepared an indictment against İmamoğlu on the same day, accusing him of “threatening” and “targeting a person involved in anti-terror operations.”

The prosecutor’s office argued that İmamoğlu’s statements directly targeted Gürlek in connection with his public duties, thereby constituting a crime under Articles 106 and 6 of the Turkish Penal Code (TCK).

The İstanbul 14th High Criminal Court accepted the indictment and scheduled the first hearing for Apr 11, 2025. The prosecutor’s office requested a sentence of up to 7 years and 4 months in prison, along with a ban from politics for İmamoğlu.

