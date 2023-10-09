Investigation against women protesting harassment by soldiers

In Van, an investigation has been launched against eight women who protested the harassment of two women by six military sergeants on Maraş Avenue on October 1. The women were planning to hold a press conference in front of the Star Association building to condemn the incident.

According to JinNews, the Van Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has initiated an investigation, accusing these eight women of "inciting the public to hatred and enmity."

The women who have been summoned for questioning include Sevgi Özdinç and Serap Güvenç, both managers at the STAR Women's Association, Rojbin Bor, Zeynep Demir, an attorney for the association, Handan Karakoyun, the Co-Chair of the People's Democratic Party (HDP) in Wan, and Aynur Tarhan, a TJA activist.

MALE VIOLENCE MONITORING REPORT SEPTEMBER 2023 Men killed 42 women in September

(EMK/VK)