Interpol fugitive wanted for 1984 murder in Germany captured in southern Turkey

A suspect wanted by Interpol in connection with a four-decade-old murder in Germany has been apprehended in Turkey’s southern province of Hatay, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

The suspect, identified by initials N.G., had been sought through a red notice for a homicide committed in 1984. Police launched an operation after receiving information that N.G. was residing in Hatay.

Coordinating with the General Directorate of Security’s Interpol-Europol Department, local police conducted both fieldwork and technical surveillance to locate the suspect. Authorities eventually identified N.G.’s location in the Serinyol neighborhood.

An operation was carried out at the identified address, where the suspect was taken into custody. Anadolu Agency (AA) reported that N.G. was transferred to the police station for processing. (TY/VK)