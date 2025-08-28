Internet usage in Turkey surpasses 90%

Internet usage in Turkey has exceeded 90% of people aged 16 to 74 for the first time, according to research data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

This year, 90.9% of individuals in this age group reported using the internet, up from 88.2% in 2024. The rate was 93.6% among men and 88.2% among women.

Online shopping has also continued to grow. The proportion of individuals purchasing goods or services online for personal use rose to 55.7%, compared to 51.7% last year. Among men, the rate was 59.1%, while 52.3% of women reported shopping online.

The percentage of people accessing government websites or applications for personal purposes reached 76.1%. Usage was more common among men at 82.8%, compared to 69.5% among women.

Among those using e-Government services, the highest usage rate was in the 25–34 age group at 92.8%, while the lowest was recorded in the 65–74 age group at 29.6%.

When asked about their reasons for using e-Government platforms, 68.5% said they accessed personal data held by public institutions. Other common uses included booking appointments or making reservations with public services (53.6%) and seeking information from official websites (46.4%).

The share of people participating in educational activities for personal, professional, or academic reasons rose to 17.7%, marking a 3.9-point increase from the previous year. This rate stood at 17.5% among men and 18% among women. (VK)