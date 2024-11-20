TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 20 November 2024 17:12
 ~ Modified On: 20 November 2024 17:15
3 min Read

International press freedom groups call for withdrawal of Turkey’s ‘agents of influence’ bill

As part of a press freedom mission, the groups held meetings with officials in Ankara.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
International press freedom groups call for withdrawal of Turkey’s ‘agents of influence’ bill

A press freedom mission led by the International Press Institute (IPI) visited Ankara from November 13-15, holding meetings with Constitutional Court members, representatives from the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), bureaucrats, opposition parties, and journalists.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), and the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF) participated in the mission. The mission’s requests to meet with government officials were either declined or ignored.

During the meetings, discussions centered on judicial pressures against journalists, the Constitutional Court's role in protecting freedom of expression, RTÜK's revocation of Açık Radyo's terrestrial broadcasting license, its tendency to impose fines on critical broadcasters, and digital censorship targeting online journalism.

The mission plans to release a detailed report in the coming days addressing these issues. In the meantime, it issued a statement calling on the government to completely withdraw the controversial espionage bill, known as the "influence agent" legislation. The ruling party postponed the bill twice in recent months following public criticism.

AKP postpones ‘agents of influence’ bill to consult opposition
AKP postpones ‘agents of influence’ bill to consult opposition
13 November 2024
'Agents of influence' law withdrawn
'Agents of influence' law withdrawn
14 June 2024

“The bill has been mischaracterized as an effort to increase transparency in foreign funding of civil society organizations, drawing comparisons to Georgia’s foreign agent law passed earlier this summer,” said the statement. “However, these comparisons fail to convey the severity of Turkey’s proposed legislation. Georgia’s law imposes administrative burdens and restrictions on NGOs regarding funding transparency, with rules that can be arbitrarily applied to intimidate government critics. Under Georgia’s law, the most severe penalty for non-compliance is the closure of the organization.

“In contrast, Turkey’s ‘agents of influence’ bill amends the country’s espionage act to allow individuals deemed to be acting in line with foreign interests to be effectively treated as spies in judicial proceedings. This would become an aggravating element of any conviction and can significantly increase sentences.

“On Nov 14, the government paused the bill’s passage through parliament and invited the opposition to collaborate on finding a compromise text.

“The media freedom groups, who were in Ankara to discuss the bill when it was paused, believe the only acceptable compromise would be to replace all references to acting in alignment with or under the direction of foreign states or organizations with “acting on behalf of a foreign intelligence agency.” Anything less may open up the possibility for the law to be used to arbitrarily target government critics.”

Proposed article 339/A of the Turkish Penal Code

1. Anyone who commits a crime in alignment with the strategic interests or instructions of a foreign state or organization, against the security of the state or its internal or external political interests, shall be sentenced to three to seven years in prison. The offender shall be sentenced for both this crime and any other relevant crime committed.

2. If committed during wartime, or in a way that endangers the state's war preparations, activities, or military operations, the offender shall face eight to twelve years in prison.

3. If committed by those serving in positions of strategic national security within institutions handling important projects, facilities, or services, the sentence shall be doubled.

4. Prosecution of this offense is subject to the permission of the Minister of Justice.

(HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
agents of influence
related news
‘Covering ECtHR rulings could become an offense with Turkey’s new agents of influence bill’
13 November 2024
/haber/covering-ecthr-rulings-could-become-an-offense-with-turkeys-new-agents-of-influence-bill-301759
Journalism group calls for withdrawal of ‘agents of influence’ bill targeting journalists
12 November 2024
/haber/journalism-group-calls-for-withdrawal-of-agents-of-influence-bill-targeting-journalists-301731
Ankara Bar urges removal of ‘agents of influence’ provision from new bill
28 May 2024
/haber/ankara-bar-urges-removal-of-agents-of-influence-provision-from-new-bill-295864
Journalism groups rally against ‘agents of influence’ bill
24 May 2024
/haber/journalism-groups-rally-against-agents-of-influence-bill-295713
Reports: Turkey to include ‘influence operations’ in anti-espionage legislation
14 May 2024
/haber/reports-turkey-to-include-influence-operations-in-anti-espionage-legislation-295362
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
‘Covering ECtHR rulings could become an offense with Turkey’s new agents of influence bill’
13 November 2024
/haber/covering-ecthr-rulings-could-become-an-offense-with-turkeys-new-agents-of-influence-bill-301759
Journalism group calls for withdrawal of ‘agents of influence’ bill targeting journalists
12 November 2024
/haber/journalism-group-calls-for-withdrawal-of-agents-of-influence-bill-targeting-journalists-301731
Ankara Bar urges removal of ‘agents of influence’ provision from new bill
28 May 2024
/haber/ankara-bar-urges-removal-of-agents-of-influence-provision-from-new-bill-295864
Journalism groups rally against ‘agents of influence’ bill
24 May 2024
/haber/journalism-groups-rally-against-agents-of-influence-bill-295713
Reports: Turkey to include ‘influence operations’ in anti-espionage legislation
14 May 2024
/haber/reports-turkey-to-include-influence-operations-in-anti-espionage-legislation-295362
Back to Top