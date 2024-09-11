TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 11 September 2024 11:44
 ~ Modified On: 11 September 2024 23:14
3 min Read

Interior minister deems police violence towards bianer journalists ‘proportionate’

Despite repeatedly saying that “I am a journalist,” the police forced Tuğçe Yılmaz to the ground, pressing on their throat while physically assaulting them during the Newroz celebrations. Ali Dinç was also subjected to violent treatment.

Hikmet Adal

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has responded to a parliamentary inquiry regarding the violent treatment of bianet journalists Tuğçe Yılmaz and Ali Dinç by police during the Newroz celebrations in İstanbul on Mar 18.

Yerlikaya’s response came six months after the inquiry and contained general expressions defending the proportionality of the police response, rather than directly addressing the issues raised. The inquiry was submitted by MP Ayşegül Doğan from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party.

Yerlikaya avoided answering Doğan’s questions about the number of journalists subjected to police violence or detained in the last five years during protests. Instead, he stated that police interventions occur only during illegal actions and are carried out in line with laws to ensure public safety.

He justified the police actions at the Newroz event, claiming all security measures were in accordance with the law to protect the safety of participants and citizens in the vicinity. Yerlikaya further noted that searches were conducted without discriminating by profession and that arrests were made based on the prosecutor’s orders.

Newroz is a traditional spring festival celebrated by various peoples across a vast region from Anatolia to Central Asia. It holds significant political importance as a symbol of Kurdish national identity, often resulting in the detention of Kurdish participants on terrorism-related charges in Turkey.

Yılmaz’s response to the minister

bianet reporter Tuğçe Yılmaz, who experienced severe violence during the event, criticized the minister’s response. Yılmaz pointed out that possessing an official press card issued by the Presidency’s Communications Directorate is not the sole marker of legitimate journalism. Yılmaz argued that many independent journalists do not receive these cards because they work for outlets critical of the government.

Yılmaz called on the minister to address the core issue of police brutality, describing it as torture, which violates both human rights and international agreements Turkey has signed.

“"Regardless of state repression, journalism is not a crime, and those who practice this profession cannot be silenced through pressure, torture, or threats. I will continue to fight by documenting the torture I endured, pursuing legal processes, and fostering professional solidarity,” said Yılmaz.

Background

On Mar 17, during the Newroz celebrations at İstanbul's Yenikapı Meeting Area, the police subjected journalists Tuğçe Yılmaz and Ali Dinç to violence, and attempted to detain bianet Kurdish editor Aren Yıldırım. Yılmaz was recording a police crackdown on participants when officers pushed Yılmaz to the ground and assaulted the journalist. Despite repeatedly saying that “I am a journalist,” the police forced Yılmaz to the ground, pressing on the journalist’s throat while physically assaulting them.

Being released shortly after without formal detention, Yılmaz obtained a medical report documenting their injuries and filed a complaint against the officers involved.

(HA/VK)

