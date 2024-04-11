TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 11 April 2024 13:50
 ~ Modified On: 11 April 2024 13:53
1 min Read

Interior minister announces major cocaine bust in Kocaeli

The seizure of a 608-kilogram stash marks the third-largest cocaine bust in Turkey’s history, according to Yerlikaya. An internationally sought gang leader was also apprehended during the operation.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
Interior minister announces major cocaine bust in Kocaeli
AA

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced the seizure of a substantial amount of narcotics in a coordinated effort spanning three provinces centered in Kocaeli in northwestern Turkey. 

The operation, dubbed 'Narkoçelik-11,' led to the confiscation of 608 kilograms of cocaine and 827.5 kilograms of precursor substances. This marks the third-largest cocaine bust in Turkey’s history, according to Yerlikaya.

During the operation, 13 individuals, including the alleged leader of the international drug syndicate, Dani Talal Awad Abushanap, were also detained.

Following the May 2023 elections, Turkey's new government has intensified efforts to dismantle international criminal networks that had previously found refuge within the country. This crackdown comes after years of criticism over citizenship policies that allowed foreign investors, including those involved in criminal activities, to obtain Turkish citizenship by purchasing property worth $250,000 or more.

The government has since actively targeted international gang leaders, resulting in numerous high-profile arrests among over 260 individuals wanted on a red notice. These efforts are also viewed as part of the government's strategy to secure removal from the FATF grey list. (EMK/VK)

related news
Minister Yerlikaya: '262 individuals wanted with a Red Notice have been apprehended'
7 March 2024
/haber/minister-yerlikaya-262-individuals-wanted-with-a-red-notice-have-been-apprehended-292804
Interpol suspect captured in İstanbul for drug financing
13 December 2023
/haber/interpol-suspect-captured-in-istanbul-for-drug-financing-289247
