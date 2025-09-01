TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
ENVIRONMENT
Date published: 1 September 2025 17:38
 ~ Modified On: 2 September 2025 13:20
1 min Read

Injured sea turtle 'dragged hundreds of kilometers' to beach on Turkey’s northwestern coast

It remains unknown how the turtle ended up off the coast of Edirne, far away from its typical Mediterranean habitat.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Injured sea turtle 'dragged hundreds of kilometers' to beach on Turkey’s northwestern coast
Photos: AA

An injured loggerhead sea turtle was found on the shore of the Saros Gulf in northwestern Turkey, far from its typical nesting habitat.

Residents in the Karagöl area of Edirne’s Enez district spotted the turtle with a head injury on the beach and notified authorities, according to Anadolu Agency (AA). While waiting for officials to arrive, locals covered the animal with a damp blanket to prevent heat exposure.

Teams from the Enez Security Directorate’s Marine Port Branch, Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP), and local municipal police were dispatched to the site.

The injured turtle was taken into protective care by DKMP teams and later handed over to the İstanbul Aquarium Marine Life Rehabilitation, Care, Treatment, and Conservation Center for treatment.

Loggerhead turtles, also known as caretta caretta, are commonly found along Turkey’s southern Mediterranean coastline, which hosts several nesting sites. However, they are not native to the Saros Gulf, located in the Aegean Sea.

The reason for the turtle’s presence in the area remains unknown. (TY/VK)

related news
Over 1,500 loggerhead turtle nests found on Turkey's Mediterranean coast
18 June 2025
/haber/over-1-500-loggerhead-turtle-nests-found-on-turkey-s-mediterranean-coast-308533
Police place warning signs in Mersin beach as loggerhead turtles nest
8 April 2024
/haber/police-place-warning-signs-in-mersin-beach-as-loggerhead-turtles-nest-294030
Loggerhead Cubs Meet with Sea in Antalya
10 August 2017
/haber/loggerhead-cubs-meet-with-sea-in-antalya-189006
