Injured loggerhead sea turtle found on beach in northwestern Turkey

An injured loggerhead sea turtle was found on the shore of the Saros Gulf in northwestern Turkey, far from its typical nesting habitat.

Residents in the Karagöl area of Edirne’s Enez district spotted the turtle with a head injury on the beach and notified authorities, according to Anadolu Agency (AA). While waiting for officials to arrive, locals covered the animal with a damp blanket to prevent heat exposure.

Teams from the Enez Security Directorate’s Marine Port Branch, Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP), and local municipal police were dispatched to the site.

The injured turtle was taken into protective care by DKMP teams and later handed over to the İstanbul Aquarium Marine Life Rehabilitation, Care, Treatment, and Conservation Center for treatment.

Loggerhead turtles, also known as caretta caretta, are commonly found along Turkey’s southern Mediterranean coastline, which hosts several nesting sites. However, they are not native to the Saros Gulf, located in the Aegean Sea.

The reason for the turtle’s presence in the area remains unknown. (TY/VK)