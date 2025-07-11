TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 11 July 2025 13:20
 ~ Modified On: 11 July 2025 14:18
1 min Read

Initial takeaways from PKK's disarmament ceremony

The PKK stated that it would continue its struggle through legal means under the name “Group for Peace and Democratic Society” and called on the state to introduce legal regulations in line with the peace process.

Ayşegül Başar

Ayşegül Başar

Ayşegül Başar

Initial takeaways from PKK's disarmament ceremony
The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) held a symbolic disarmament ceremony in the rural Şikefta Caseneyê (Casene Cave) area of Dukan, a district in Sulaymaniyah in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

More than 150 people attended the event, which took place at a staged area built on a mountain slope, accessible by stairs. A platform was set up for the statements, with a recent photograph of PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan projected in the background.

Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK) Executive Council Co-Chair Besê Hozat opened the ceremony, stating, “We are destroying our weapons before your eyes as a testimony to the need for reforms against lawlessness.” She then initiated the burning of weapons.

A total of 30 PKK members, 15 women and 15 men, burned their firearms in a fire lit at the ceremony site following the statements. Serial numbers of the weapons were handed over to the Human Rights Association (İHD), the Association of Lawyers for Freedom (ÖHD), and the Human Rights Foundation of Turkey (TİHV).

In their statement, the PKK called on the state to introduce necessary legal reforms in response to the peace process. They emphasized that from this point forward, they will continue their struggle through legal channels under the name “Group for Peace and Democratic Society.”

As the group descended to the area designated for the destruction of weapons and later left the site, participants applauded. Some were seen in tears during the announcements. At the end of the ceremony, one of the Peace Mothers sang a lament.

Representatives from both the Iraqi central government and the Kurdistan Regional Government attended as observers.

The group that laid down arms would now remain in a secure area in the region while closely monitoring developments in Turkey, Tayip Temel,  an executive board member of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, told bianet.

“This was a historic day in terms of the evolution of a 50-year struggle,” Temel said. “It marks a turning point in the Kurdish political movement.”

'Legal reforms must be implemented without delay'

DEM Party Diyarbakır MP Cengiz Çandar shared his impressions with bianet, saying, “It was a deeply emotional ceremony. The group carried themselves with dignity both during their descent and while making their statement. There was a strong sense of seriousness and pride.

“Taking into account the entire ceremony and the messages delivered, we believe the struggle for peace and a democratic society in Turkey must move forward with greater strength and determination. Every element necessary for this has now been provided. The dignified way those individuals arrived and departed was deeply meaningful.”

Çandar stressed the urgency of legal reform in the face of the steps taken by the PKK: “We must now implement legal regulations that will enable them to continue their struggle through legal means. Our strongest hope is for these people, who have lived far from their homes for so long, to reunite with their loved ones as soon as possible.” (AB/VK)

Kurdish peace process
bianet İnsan Hakları Editörü (Nisan 2025). Gazeteciliğe 2016 yılında Cumhuriyet gazetesinde başladı. Tele1, Artı TV ve Halk TV’de editör olarak çalıştı. Karadeniz Teknik Üniversitesi Tarih...

bianet İnsan Hakları Editörü (Nisan 2025). Gazeteciliğe 2016 yılında Cumhuriyet gazetesinde başladı. Tele1, Artı TV ve Halk TV’de editör olarak çalıştı. Karadeniz Teknik Üniversitesi Tarih Bölümü ve Mersin Üniversitesi Gazetecilik Bölümü’nden mezun oldu. Yüksek lisans eğitimine Mersin Üniversitesi Tarih Anabilim Dalı’nda devam ediyor. Yüksek lisans tezinde Osmanlı dönemindeki kadın gazetelerini inceliyor.

