Initial takeaways from PKK's disarmament ceremony

In their statement, the PKK called on the state to introduce necessary legal reforms in response to the peace process. They emphasized that from this point forward, they will continue their struggle through legal channels under the name “Group for Peace and Democratic Society.”

As the group descended to the area designated for the destruction of weapons and later left the site, participants applauded. Some were seen in tears during the announcements. At the end of the ceremony, one of the Peace Mothers sang a lament.

Representatives from both the Iraqi central government and the Kurdistan Regional Government attended as observers.

The group that laid down arms would now remain in a secure area in the region while closely monitoring developments in Turkey, Tayip Temel, an executive board member of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, told bianet.

“This was a historic day in terms of the evolution of a 50-year struggle,” Temel said. “It marks a turning point in the Kurdish political movement.”