Indictment cites Kurdish term for 'teacher' as 'code name' for suspects

In the aftermath of their arrest on November 28, 2023, in İzmir, Nilay Güleser, Co-Chair of the Ege Imprisoned and Convicted Families and Mutual Aid Association (EGE-TUHAYDER), and Ali Yalçınkaya, Co-Chair of the Avesta Language and Cultural Studies Association (Avesta), were officially indicted on December 1.

According to a report from Mezopotamya Agency (MA), Yalçınkaya's indictment, accepted by the Izmir 18th Heavy Penal Court, spans 48 pages and alleges "membership in an illegal organization." The document includes explicit and confidential witness statements, shedding light on Yalçınkaya's Kurdish language initiatives.

The majority of the file revolves around telephone conversations Yalçınkaya had with participants in language courses organized under the association. Over a six-month period of wiretapping, terms like "mamoste (teacher)" used by participants in Kurdish were interpreted as a "code name" for Yalçınkaya.

The indictment further accuses Yalçınkaya of "conducting activities on behalf of the organization," "recruiting individuals for the organization," and "propagating for the organization" through the Kurdish language courses.

Additionally, the document details Yalçınkaya's involvement in activities organized by the Human Rights Association (İHD) Izmir Branch, including protests for ailing prisoners, funeral ceremonies, and participation in various civil society events.

The first hearing for Yalçınkaya's case is scheduled for January 18, 2024, while Güleser's trial will commence on March 19. (TY/VK)