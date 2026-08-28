Independent Mine Workers Union wins first payments after 17-day protest

After 17 days of protest outside the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources in Ankara, the Independent Mine Workers Union (Bağımsız Maden-İş) announced victory yesterday. The first installments of long unpaid wages, notice payments and severance reached the workers’ bank accounts, marking a significant win for the Turkish labor movement.

The hard fought victory included at least seven rounds of arrests, including multiple targeting union President Gökay Çakır and organizing specialist Başaran Aksu — whose most recent arrests were only two days ago.

Independent Mine Workers Union President Gökay Çakır arrested again

Independent Mine Workers Union lawyer Mürsel Ünder said that Çakır and Aksu played a significant role in securing the victory and that the decision to end the protest was made unanimously by workers following an evaluation meeting held at the “resistance area” in front of the ministry.

Ünder also stressed that the victory belongs solely with the workers, rather than any administrative bodies as the three relevant ministries never gave explicit support to the workers' demands throughout the struggle.

Police detain miners protesting over unpaid claims despite ministry-mediated deal

The protest initially began on Aug. 9 after workers of Eti Gümüş silver company and Doruk Madencilik mining company, both owned by Yıldızlar SSS Holding, had not received their wages and other payables. Worker grievances eventually culminated into the 17-day action in front of the ministry, with victory declared on the 18th day.

For many, the protest’s meaning extended beyond the specific demands of the workers and sparked a larger conversation on the right to unionize and freedom of protest generally. As such, miners were not the only ones celebrating the historic win. Several political parties, politicians, non-governmental organizations and citizens joined the victory celebration. Chants of “Victory belonged to the worker who resists” filled the area.

The Independent Mine Workers Union has attracted significant attention over the years due to their more militant style of protest. They have engaged in protests, long-distance marches and wild cat strikes. They often criticize both the government and more pro-dialogue “yellow unions.”

The union said that despite ending the protest following the first payment installment, legal and union initiatives will continue to ensure the payment of all receivables and the release of detained workers.

(AEK/İK)