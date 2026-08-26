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ECONOMY - LABOR
DP: Date Published: 26.08.2026 12:55 26 August 2026 12:55
 ~  MO: Modified On: 26.08.2026 12:59 26 August 2026 12:59
Read Read:  3 minute

Independent Mine Workers Union President Gökay Çakır arrested again

Independent Mine Workers Union President Gökay Çakır was detained yesterday at the union’s headquarters following arrests at an Ankara protest. The union believes this was done at the behest of large capital groups.

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Independent Mine Workers Union President Gökay Çakır arrested again
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Independent Mine Workers Union (Bağımsız Maden-İş) President Gökay Çakır found himself under arrest once again yesterday when police showed up at the union’s headquarters in Soma. His detention only shortly followed those of organizing specialist Başaran Aksu and two workers, who were arrested at an action in Ankara the same day. 

From August 10 to August 25, police have conducted seven rounds of arrests targeting the independent union’s representatives and miners, making this far from Çakır and Aksu’s first arrest. The two were also detained two weeks ago at protests outside the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources in Ankara, marking Çakır’s fourth arrest in six days at the time. The workers were protesting unpaid wages and unfair compensation at mines owned by Yıldızlar SSS Holding.

This most recent round of arrests took place on the 16th day of that protest outside the ministry.

Police detain miners protesting over unpaid claims despite ministry-mediated deal
Police detain miners protesting over unpaid claims despite ministry-mediated deal
14 August 2026

Çakır was arrested on charges of “inciting the public to hatred and hostility” and will make his statement at the Soma Courthouse today at 2pm under the instruction of the Ankara Prosecutor's Office.  

Over the years, the Independent Mine Workers Union has become known for a more militant style of protest, characterized by wildcat strikes, hunger strikes and long-distance marches. They often contrast this to more pro-dialogue yellow unions. The union is often directly critical of major corporations and the Turkish government.

Doruk Madencilik miners resume protest after not getting paid despite guarantees
Doruk Madencilik miners resume protest after not getting paid despite guarantees
1 June 2026

In their statement, the independent union said that these arrests were intended to suppress their resistance on behalf of large holding companies. They emphasized that the arrests would not stop them, but rather only strengthen their resolve.  

Independent Mine Workers Union Statement: 

Our General President Gökay Çakır was detained in Soma! Right after our union executive, our union organizing specialist Başaran Aksu, and two of our members were detained from in front of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, which is the resistance area, during our resistance completing its 16th day in Ankara, our General President Gökay Çakır, who is located in Soma, was also detained from the Union Headquarters with an instruction "coming from Ankara

Our General President, who was detained with the accusation of inciting the public to hatred and hostility, will be held in custody tonight by showing our union's social media posts as a justification, and his statement will be taken at the Soma Courthouse by the Ankara prosecutor's office tomorrow at 14.00.

It is clear from whom those who had the General President of the resisting workers detained by sending an instruction from Ankara to Soma, and who are trying to suppress the resistance with pressure and detentions, received the instruction. These acts done with the instruction of Holdings cannot intimidate us, they only enlarge our determination to struggle.

There is no need to pretend as if there are syndical rights and freedom in this country! The entire public, unions, non-governmental organizations, and our people are aware of the facts. We will not surrender to this aggressive attitude assumed against resisting. We invite all institutions, particularly the unions, to solidarity. Combative unionism is not a crime, the crime is to rob the public hand in hand with Holdings. We will stand against it!

(EMK/İK)

Origin
Istanbul
mine workers Doruk Madencilik Yıldızlar SSS Holding
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