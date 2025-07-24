In photos: Turkey experiences hottest day of year

Turkey experienced the hottest day of the year yesterday amid an ongoing heatwave, with temperatures surpassing 35 degrees Celsius in 50 of the countrys 81 provinces.

This temperature rise is well above the seasonal average and has been recorded in standard shaded areas and measured two meters above the ground.

The General Directorate of Meteorology reports that the country will continue to face temperatures between 6 and 12 degrees higher than usual throughout the week.

Provinces in the southeast such as Siirt, Şırnak, and Cizre recorded some of the highest temperatures, exceeding 46 degrees Celsius.

The extreme heat also increased the risk of wildfires, with fires going on in at least six provinces. In the central Anatolian province of Eskişehir, 10 firefighters died during containment efforts.

Authorities have warned citizens to stay cautious amid these harsh conditions, emphasizing the need for precautions to protect public health and safety during this intense period of above-average temperatures.

People swim in the sea to cool off at Sarayburnu, the southern tip of the European side of the Bosphorus in İstanbul

Pigeons bathe in Kuğulu Park, one of Ankara’s central landmarks

Ducks take shelter in the shade at Kuğulu Park

In Diyarbakır, where temperatures have reached 45°C, a sunshade has been installed over the city's stadium and a fan system has been set up to provide cooling

Men sleeping in the yard of a mosque in Aydın

In a village in Ağrı in the east fo the country, children cool off by swimming in a stream

Ankara

Due to drought, water levels in the Evros (Meriç) River, which forms the natural border between Turkey and Greece, have dropped, leading to the formation of small islets

Captive raccoons at a zoo in Darıca, Kocaeli

In Kırklareli, located in the Thrace region, extreme heat caused asphalt to melt on the roads

Pigeons cool off in a decorative fountain in Adana