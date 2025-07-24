TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
LIFE
Date published: 24 July 2025 18:23
 ~ Modified On: 24 July 2025 18:43
1 min Read

In photos: Turkey experiences hottest day of year

Temperatures exceeded 35 degrees Celsius in 50 provinces across the country.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

In photos: Turkey experiences hottest day of year
A man in Antep tries to shield his head from the sun (Photos: AA)

Turkey experienced the hottest day of the year yesterday amid an ongoing heatwave, with temperatures surpassing 35 degrees Celsius in 50 of the countrys 81 provinces.

This temperature rise is well above the seasonal average and has been recorded in standard shaded areas and measured two meters above the ground.

The General Directorate of Meteorology reports that the country will continue to face temperatures between 6 and 12 degrees higher than usual throughout the week.

Provinces in the southeast such as Siirt, Şırnak, and Cizre recorded some of the highest temperatures, exceeding 46 degrees Celsius.

The extreme heat also increased the risk of wildfires, with fires going on in at least six provinces. In the central Anatolian province of Eskişehir, 10 firefighters died during containment efforts.

Authorities have warned citizens to stay cautious amid these harsh conditions, emphasizing the need for precautions to protect public health and safety during this intense period of above-average temperatures.

People swim in the sea to cool off at Sarayburnu, the southern tip of the European side of the Bosphorus in İstanbul
People swim in the sea to cool off at Sarayburnu, the southern tip of the European side of the Bosphorus in İstanbul
Pigeons bathe in Kuğulu Park, one of Ankara’s central landmarks
Pigeons bathe in Kuğulu Park, one of Ankara's central landmarks
Ducks take shelter in the shade at Kuğulu Park
Ducks take shelter in the shade at Kuğulu Park
In Diyarbakır, where temperatures have reached 45°C, a sunshade has been installed over the city's stadium and a fan system has been set up to provide cooling
In Diyarbakır, where temperatures have reached 45°C, a sunshade has been installed over the city's stadium and a fan system has been set up to provide cooling
Men sleeping in the yard of a mosque in Aydın
Men sleeping in the yard of a mosque in Aydın
In a village in Ağrı in the east fo the country, children cool off by swimming in a stream
In a village in Ağrı in the east fo the country, children cool off by swimming in a stream
Ankara
Ankara
Due to drought, water levels in the Evros (Meriç) River, which forms the natural border between Turkey and Greece, have dropped, leading to the formation of small islets
Due to drought, water levels in the Evros (Meriç) River, which forms the natural border between Turkey and Greece, have dropped, leading to the formation of small islets
Captive raccoons at a zoo in Darıca, Kocaeli
Captive raccoons at a zoo in Darıca, Kocaeli
In Kırklareli, located in the Thrace region, extreme heat caused asphalt to melt on the roads
In Kırklareli, located in the Thrace region, extreme heat caused asphalt to melt on the roads
Pigeons cool off in a decorative fountain in Adana
Pigeons cool off in a decorative fountain in Adana
The map shown by Fevzi Burak Tekin, a weather forecast expert at the General Directorate of Meteorology, indicates extreme heat across most of the country
The map shown by Fevzi Burak Tekin, a weather forecast expert at the General Directorate of Meteorology, indicates extreme heat across most of the country
Origin
Istanbul
heatwave
Ten firefighters killed battling wildfire in central Turkey
23 July 2025
Wildfire reignites in Sakarya, prompting closure of major highway as Turkey faces multiple blazes
23 July 2025
Heatwave to persist across much of Turkey for another week
8 July 2025
