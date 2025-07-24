In photos: Turkey experiences hottest day of year
Turkey experienced the hottest day of the year yesterday amid an ongoing heatwave, with temperatures surpassing 35 degrees Celsius in 50 of the countrys 81 provinces.
This temperature rise is well above the seasonal average and has been recorded in standard shaded areas and measured two meters above the ground.
The General Directorate of Meteorology reports that the country will continue to face temperatures between 6 and 12 degrees higher than usual throughout the week.
Provinces in the southeast such as Siirt, Şırnak, and Cizre recorded some of the highest temperatures, exceeding 46 degrees Celsius.
The extreme heat also increased the risk of wildfires, with fires going on in at least six provinces. In the central Anatolian province of Eskişehir, 10 firefighters died during containment efforts.
Authorities have warned citizens to stay cautious amid these harsh conditions, emphasizing the need for precautions to protect public health and safety during this intense period of above-average temperatures.