In photos: Syrians across Turkey celebrate fall of Baath regime

The regime's fall was cemented yesterday when opposition groups reached Damascus, the capital, ending 61 years of Baath Party rule and 53 years of control by the Assad family. Russian state media reported that ousted President Bashar al-Assad had resigned and moved to Moscow, where he was granted asylum by Russia.

The Syrian civil war, which began in 2011, displaced millions, forcing many to flee the country. Turkey became the largest host of Syrian refugees. According to the Interior Ministry’s latest data, approximately 3 million Syrians were living in Turkey as of Nov 2023. This number peaked at around 3.7 million in 2021. Since 2016, nearly 700,000 Syrians have returned to their home country, according to the ministry figures.

In İstanbul, the metropolis that hosts hundreds of thousands of Syrians, a crowd gathered in Saraçhane Park in the Fatih district. The demonstrators displayed the flags of Turkey and Free Syrian Army, as well as poster of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, whose government has supported the groups fighting the Assad rule since the war broke out in 2011.

Celebrations continued until later hours of the day, with some climbing to the statue of Sultan Mahmed II of the Ottoman Empire, the conqueror of İstanbul.

In Ankara, the capital, Syrians celebrated in the Altındağ district, which has a significant refugee population.

A large crowd gathered in Antep, a city on the Syrian border with significiant refugee population.

Celebrations in Karabük.

Syrians gathered in the Osmangazi district of Bursa, northwestern Turkey.