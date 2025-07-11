In photos: PKK's historic disarmament ceremony

Following Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Öcalan's first ever video message on Jul 9, the group held a symbolic disarmament ceremony today.

The ceremony took place at Şikefta Caseneyê caves, a symbolically important location for Kurds in the countryside of Sulaymaniyah under the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq.

The event was attended by a group of 30 PKK members, including Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK) Executive Council Co-Chair Besê Hozat and PKK Central Committee member Nedim Seven.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) was present at the site and captured exclusive images from the ceremony. We are publishing a selection of those photographs below.