In photos: Bloody moon captivates skywatchers across Turkey

One of the sky’s most dramatic natural phenomena, the “Bloody Moon” lunar eclipse, was observed by billions around the world, including viewers across Turkey.

During the eclipse, the Moon passed into Earth's shadow, turning vivid shades of copper and red. The spectacle was clearly visible from Turkey, where observers had a front-row seat to the celestial event.

The partial phase began at 7.28 pm local time (GMT+3) yesterday. The eclipse reached its peak around 8.30 pm, when the Moon was fully immersed in Earth’s shadow.

The total phase of the eclipse lasted 82 minutes. Residents in regions such as Asia, Eastern Europe, and western Australia were able to witness the entire event. In contrast, observers in Western Europe saw only a partial eclipse.

The Blood Moon was also streamed live across several platforms, allowing viewers worldwide to experience the eclipse in real time.

The next total lunar eclipse is expected to occur on Mar 2–3, 2026.

