LIFE
Date published: 8 September 2025 13:32
 ~ Modified On: 8 September 2025 13:36
1 min Read

In photos: Bloody moon captivates skywatchers across Turkey

During the eclipse, the Moon passed into Earth's shadow, turning vivid shades of copper and re

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
In photos: Bloody moon captivates skywatchers across Turkey
Photos: AA

One of the sky’s most dramatic natural phenomena, the “Bloody Moon” lunar eclipse, was observed by billions around the world, including viewers across Turkey.

During the eclipse, the Moon passed into Earth's shadow, turning vivid shades of copper and red. The spectacle was clearly visible from Turkey, where observers had a front-row seat to the celestial event.

The partial phase began at 7.28 pm local time (GMT+3) yesterday. The eclipse reached its peak around 8.30 pm, when the Moon was fully immersed in Earth’s shadow.

The total phase of the eclipse lasted 82 minutes. Residents in regions such as Asia, Eastern Europe, and western Australia were able to witness the entire event. In contrast, observers in Western Europe saw only a partial eclipse.

The Blood Moon was also streamed live across several platforms, allowing viewers worldwide to experience the eclipse in real time.

The next total lunar eclipse is expected to occur on Mar 2–3, 2026.

Enlarge Image
Aspendos Ancient City, Antalya
Enlarge Image
İstanbul
Enlarge Image
Bitlis
Enlarge Image
Karaman
Enlarge Image
Kayseri
Enlarge Image
Elazığ
Enlarge Image
Ankara
Enlarge Image
Sinop
Enlarge Image
Sakarya
Origin
Istanbul
