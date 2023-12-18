Impunity for threats against journalist reporting on ISIS women

The legal case regarding the threats against journalist Hale Gönültaş following her report with headline "ISIS woman's jihad video with a knife shot in the public park" was concluded without penalties.

Gönültaş had received various threats following her report covering details from the lives of women on the periphery of the ISIS structure in İstanbul. She brought these threats to the attention of the public, and made a criminal complaint.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office dismissed Gönültaş's criminal complaint, and the Ankara Peace Criminal Judge rejected the appeal against the decision of non-prosecution, closing the case.

According to the news on artigercek.com, the prosecutor's office concluded journalist Gönültaş's criminal complaint made on May 24, 2022, with a brief decision of non-prosecution on June 13, 2023, more than a year later.

Owner of phone number says "I don't remember," convinces the prosecution

With the decision of non-prosecution, it was revealed that during this period, an investigation was initiated only against Kahraman I., the owner of the number 0 535 766 xx xx, from which Gönültaş had been threatened through phone calls. However, no action was taken regarding other threats.

Accordingly, Kahraman I. said, "I just learned about this phone number. I absolutely did not use this phone line. I don't even remember giving this line in my name for someone else to use," in his statement. The prosecutor issued a decision of non-prosecution regarding him.

Furthermore, the prosecutor did not conduct any investigation into the claim that the phone number through which Gönültaş was threatened was being used as the official WhatsApp line for the Tevhid Magazine and as a "business account."

"Abstract allegation"

Despite Gönültaş providing a description of the person who called her and presenting numerous social media messages, the prosecution only identified one person as a suspect. "In light of the investigation conducted and the evidence gathered, no concrete evidence was obtained that would necessitate the initiation of a public case, apart from the abstract allegation that the suspect committed a threat crime against the complainant," stated the decision of non-prosecution more than a year later.

However on the Twitter account opened in the name of Kahraman İ., for whom the prosecution issued a decision of non-prosecution, it is clearly stated that he is a member of the Tevhid Group, and there are numerous posts praising Halis Bayancuk (Ebu Hanzala), identified as the "Turkey emir" of ISIS.

On June 13, 2023, Gönültaş's lawyer filed an appeal with the Peace Criminal Judge to overturn the decision of non-prosecution and initiate necessary investigations. In the appeal petition, it was mentioned that the prosecution had not conducted an effective and sufficient investigation.

However, on December 8, the Ankara Peace Criminal Judge rejected Gönültaş's appeal. As a result, the case related to death threats against Hale Gönültaş due to the article she wrote was closed.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Turkey Representative Erol Önderoğlu commented on the decision, saying, "The non-prosecution given to the esteemed journalist Hale Gönültaş, who was threatened by jihadists, is a message from the judiciary saying, 'Don't trust us,' to those who risk informing the public. We cannot associate this unacceptable decision that allows impunity with the mission of justice."

Threats, harassment against three women journalists

What happened? Hale Gönültaş received threatening phone calls after her news report titled "ISIS woman's jihad video with a knife shot in the public park" was published on Kısa Dalga on May 12, 2022, . Gönültaş based her report on the statement of the mentioned ISIS woman after her detention by the Istanbul Counter-Terrorism Unit (TEM) following an operation. The report stated that the suspect woman was filmed "threatening those opposing Sharia with a knife" in Istanbul's Başakşehir Millet Park. In her report, Gönültaş also mentioned connections between the ISIS woman and Halis Bayancuk and the Tevhid group. Following the report, individuals who called Gönültaş on the phone accused her of "negatively impacting the Halis Bayancuk case" and warned that if she did not remove the news, there would be consequences and a responsibility. Calls from the number registered as "Tevhid group business account" continued later. A person who claimed to be uncomfortable with the mention of 'Tevhid Group' in the report called Gönültaş from the number 0 535 766 xx xx, stating that they had shared a cell with Halis Bayancuk, also known as 'Ebu Hanzala' in prison, that they were recently released, and that the published report would prolong Ebu Hanzala's time in prison, which would come at a heavy cost. The caller threatened Gönültaş. Upon publicizing the threats, Gönültaş filed a criminal complaint with the prosecutor's office. She provided the prosecutor with the phone number that contacted her and social media messages. However, the prosecutor decided not to pursue the investigation.

(HA/PE)