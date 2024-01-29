Imprisoned journalist Dicle Müftüoğlu starts a hunger strike

Dicle Müftüoğlu, the Co-Chair of the Dicle Fırat Journalists Association (DFG) and editor at Mezopotamya Agency (MA) has started a hunger strike in prison. Müftüoğlu was not released during the second hearing on January 18 of the trial taking place at the 5th Heavy Penal Court in Diyarbakır after her nearly 9 months of detention.

Dicle Müftüoğlu, who was arrested on May 3, on World Press Freedom Day, and taken to Sincan Women's Closed Prison in Ankara, stated that her professional activities were criminalized, leading to her imprisonment and that she was raising her voice against this situation.

Accusation against journalist: Talking to other journalists

Müftüoğlu, stating that everyone who thinks, speaks, and writes the truth in Turkey is imprisoned, declared, "I call on everyone to raise their voices." Her message from prison is as follows:

We are living in a reality in Turkey where anyone who thinks, speaks, and writes the truth is imprisoned. In fact, we know that it is the truth that is being imprisoned and isolated. The hunger strike initiated in prisons against isolation continues. The isolation and disregard for freedom of expression, truth, democracy, and freedoms stem from the political practices maintained in İmralı Prison. "Isolation must be broken for the dispersal of all this darkness. As a journalist personally experiencing the consequences of being imprisoned by criminalizing professional activities, I am raising my voice against the silence created. I urge everyone to raise their voices so that the truth does not remain in the dark."

Imprisoned journalist Müftüoğlu nominated for the Most Resilient Journalist Award

