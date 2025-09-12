İmamoğlu to be defended by jailed lawyer in 'university diploma' case

The first hearing in the trial of İstanbul's suspended mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu on charges of "forgery of an official document" was held at a courtroom within the Marmara Prison Complex in Silivri, located on the outskirts of İstanbul.

On Mar 19, İstanbul University revoked İmamoğlu’s university diploma, citing that the university he transferred from in Northern Cyprus in 1990 was not officially recognized as an equivalent institution by Turkey at the time.

The decision came at a time when the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) was preparing to nominate İmamoğlu as its presidential candidate for the 2028 elections. Turkish law requires presidential candidates to hold at least an undergraduate degree, so the move could block İmamoğlu's bid.

A day after his diploma was annulled, İmamoğlu was detained on corruption allegations and has since remained in pre-trial detention.

Following the annulment, prosecutors filed a separate case against him for alleged document forgery related to the transfer process.

The hearing

The hearing began at 11.00 am local time (GMT+3).

Among those attending the trial were İmamoğlu’s wife Dilek Kaya İmamoğlu, his son Selim İmamoğlu, his father Hasan İmamoğlu, and his sister Neslihan Yakupçebioğlu.

CHP leader Özgür Özel entered the courtroom chanting the party's slogan, "Rights, law, justice." Other high-profile attendees included CHP parliamentary group deputy chair Gökhan Günaydın, deputy chair Bülent Tezcan, İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality deputy mayor Nuri Aslan, CHP lawmaker Sibel Suiçmez, and İstanbul CHP provincial chair Özgür Çelik.

İmamoğlu’s legal team was present in full, and İstanbul Bar Association President İbrahim Kaboğlu also observed the session.

Security was tight around the courtroom, with barriers set up and attendees being escorted into the courtroom through controlled access points.

A large audience followed the hearing

Prosecutors seek up to 8 years, 9 months

Ahead of the hearing, the Metropolitan Municipality legal commission and İmamoğlu’s defense team released a joint statement, inviting lawyers and members of the legal community to attend the hearing.

Under the headline “İmamoğlu speaks out against diploma seizure,” the statement read:

“The criminal trial regarding the annulment of Ekrem İmamoğlu’s diploma will be held in Silivri on Sep 12 at 11.00 am. We call on all our colleagues in the legal profession to witness this historic moment.”

The hearing was initially scheduled to take place on Sep 11, 2025, at İstanbul’s Çağlayan Courthouse. However, without any official explanation, it was moved to Sep 12 and relocated to the Silivri Prison Complex. The change sparked fresh allegations of political interference, both in public discourse and within İmamoğlu’s legal team.

According to the indictment prepared by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, İmamoğlu faces up to 8 years and 9 months in prison on charges of repeated forgery of official documents. Prosecutors argue that since İmamoğlu began his public service career with the annulled diploma, the alleged offense qualifies as a “repeated act.”

‘These charges have nothing to do with me’

İmamoğlu entered the courtroom to applause. When asked about his educational background during identity verification, he responded, “Master’s degree.”

His attorneys, Fikret İlkiz, Hasan Fehmi Demir, Mehmet Pehlivan, Tora Pekin, and Nusret Yılmaz, were all present in the courtroom. The judge announced that the court would hear the lawyers' motions following İmamoğlu’s testimony.

Explaining the change of venue, the judge stated, “We chose this courtroom in Silivri because the facilities in Çağlayan were physically inadequate. We also considered the high level of public interest in the trial.”

After hearing the charges, İmamoğlu replied, “These accusations have nothing to do with me.”

He also criticized the trial’s timing, pointing to symbolic parallels with Turkey’s past:

“The indictment was written by someone who knows I will defeat him in the next election. The very existence of this case is disgraceful. Today is Sep 12. This date evokes memories of military coups in the Turkish public’s collective memory. Be it military, civilian, political, or backed by the government or religious groups nurtured by the government, any kind of coup should be condemned. I strongly denounce all those who have staged, applauded, supported, or served as instruments for coups.”

“I hope our country will no longer face such interventions. But unfortunately, I must stress that we are currently going through a coup-like process. They are bankrupting hope in this country—but I won’t let them. I’m so free in my 12-square-meter cell that it would make those in their palaces burst with envy.”

Jailed lawyer to join defense via video link

İmamoğlu requested that his detained lawyer Mehmet Pehlivan, currently held at Çorlu Prison, be allowed to represent him. The judge approved the request, and Pehlivan joined the hearing via the judicial video system (SEGBİS).

The court confirmed that Pehlivan will be permitted to attend future hearings if notified one day in advance.

Announcing its interim decision, the court adjourned the case to Oct 20. (AB/VK)