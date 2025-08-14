TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 14 August 2025 11:40
 ~ Modified On: 14 August 2025 17:47
1 min Read

İmamoğlu taken to hospital for back pain

The suspended mayor was hospitalized for the second time.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

İmamoğlu taken to hospital for back pain

İstanbul's suspended mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was transferred from Marmara Prison to a hospital for medical checks due to back pain.

İmamoğlu underwent an MRI scan as part of the evaluation, following hospital visit earlier today.

He had previously been taken to Silivri State Hospital on Jul 25 after first reporting discomfort in his lower back. After receiving treatment and undergoing examination, he was returned to prison the same day.

İmamoğlu has been in pre-trial detention for since late March when he was arrested along with nearly 100 others as part of a corruption investigation. He was later declared by the Republican People’s Party (CHP) presidential candidate. (VK)

Istanbul
