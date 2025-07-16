İmamoğlu sentenced to 1 year, 7 months in prison over remarks targeting chief prosecutor

İstanbul's suspended mayor and opposition's presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu has been sentenced to a total of 1 year and 2 months in prison on charges of making threats and insulting a public official, related to his remarks against İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek.

He was acquitted of the more serious charge of “marking officials involved in counterterrorism efforts as a target for terrorist groups,” leading to a less severe outcome compared to the initial indictment.

İmamoğlu, in pre-trial detention since March on unrelated corruption charges, appeared for the third time before the 14th Heavy Penal Court located within the Marmara Prison complex, also known as the Silivri prison, where he is also being held.

Facing charges that carried up to 7 years and 9 months in prison and a potential political ban, he entered the courtroom under gendarme escort and was met with applause.

Supporters chanted “President İmamoğlu,” “No liberation alone,” and “Ekrem President!” Inside the courtroom, he was joined by CHP leader Özgür Özel, party officials and mayors, Union of Turkish Bar Associations (TBB) Chair Erdinç Sağkan, İstanbul Bar Association President İbrahim Kaboğlu, and numerous political figures, lawyers, journalists, along with his spouse and child.

The charges stem from a Jan 20 speech in which İmamoğlu criticized Gürlek's handling of the CHP youth branch leader’s detention. “You summon Cem Aydın for testimony and raid his home. Your aim is to scare the people. Prosecutor, I’m talking to you. We will uproot the mindset controlling you from the people’s consciousness so even your children won’t face this mistreatment,” he had said, prompting a criminal investigation.

At the hearing, İmamoğlu responded to the prosecutor’s written opinion submitted on Jun 13, three days before the second hearing. The presiding judge cautioned him not to repeat his earlier statements, saying that he had already made his defense against the prosecutor's opinion. İmamoğlu countered, “No, I did not respond to the opinion. I explained our situation,” and then delivered a full defense.

He argued that the trial extended beyond comments made at a panel discussion and spoke of Turkey reaching a “turning point.” Reflecting on his previous court remarks, he said, “With war risks spreading across the region, I closed by saying, as the government put it, ‘There is no way but to strengthen the home front.’ Today, there is no other way for anyone.”

“Fewer than 30 days have passed, yet I’m saddened by the unfolding events,” he added, warning of shifting global and regional alliances amidst unchecked inflation and poverty pressing down on Turkey. “I receive tens of thousands of letters, and I listen daily to all concerns from outside.”

'Don't look at me'

When the prosecutor interjected, asking İmamoğlu not to look directly at him, İmamoğlu turned to the judge and asked, “Is it forbidden to look at the prosecutor? If so, I won’t. I’m not inclined to anyway.”

The courtroom responded with applause and whistles. The judge then warned that further disruptions would lead to evacuation of the courtroom.

İmamoğlu shifted his defense to focus on the PKK's disarmament, addressing the Turkish nationalist MHP and pro-Kurdish DEM Party, both involved in the ongoing peace process: “Separate yourselves from any mentality that uses this process for opportunism. Ensure it continues in a transparent, inclusive, and embracing manner. For this to lead to peace, abandoning unlawful practices and trustee appointments is essential. I again declare that I continue as a soldier in the fight against wrongdoing and injustice. May God protect us all from those who do evil and slander me.”

'This is not a municipal council'

İmamoğlu's attorney, Fikret İlkiz, then argued that İmamoğlu’s remarks were taken out of context and was based on just one news site's report, namely OdaTV. He maintained that criticism of the judiciary and prosecutor was a democratic response, not incitement against a terrorist group.

Highlighting a precedent, İlkiz quoted from President Erdoğan’s 1998 speech, which had led to a different judicial outcome.

When prosecutor Akın Gürlek’s lawyer, Abdullah Adır, insisted on responding, the judge refused, saying, “This is not a municipal council.”

The judge then invited İmamoğlu’s final statement, who responded: "In this paradise country, I a threat for one person. And that person is being threatened by not me but the nation. I’ve beaten them four times at the ballot box, and I’m a threat because I’ll beat them a fifth time.”

After a short recess, the court ruled that İmamoğlu was acquitted of targeting counterterrorism officials. He received 2 months and 15 days for threats and 1 year and 5 months for insulting a public official.