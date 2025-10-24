İmamoğlu faces espionage probe, journalist detained

A new investigation on espionage allegations has been launched involving İstanbul's suspended mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, his campaign director Necati Özkan, and journalist Merdan Yanardağ, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Yanardağ, editor-in-chief of the pro-opposition TV network Tele1, has been taken into custody as part of the probe and police searched his home and office, according to the announcement.

İmamoğlu and Özkan have been in pre-trial detention since March in a wide-ranging corruption investigation targeting the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

Findings about Gün

The investigation stems from evidence obtained from the digital materials of Hüseyin Gün, who was arrested on Jul 4 on espionage charges. Authorities accuse Gün of conducting intelligence activities on behalf of foreign countries and using encrypted phones for secrecy.

According to the prosecutor's office, Gün’s devices contained images of military-grade weapons and ammunition unlikely to be accessed by civilians or companies, as well as passport photos of Israeli nationals identified as being active in military or political spheres.

Gün is also accused of passing information about Turkey to foreign intelligence agents, including a covert photo of two former Turkish ministers.

His communications allegedly included contacts with members of the Fetullah Gülen network, an Islamic group held responsible for the 2016 coup attempt. Among the findings were handwritten notes referencing meetings with Mustafa Özcan, described as the UK representative of the Gülen group.

In his communications, Gün used the encrypted messaging app Wickr, the authoritis found.

Alleged relationship with İmamoğlu

According to the prosecutor’s office, the relationship between Gün and İmamoğlu dates back to 2019, when İmamoğlu was elected mayor of İstanbul. During that campaign, Gün is alleged to have collaborated with Özkan, İmamoğlu’s campaign director, to analyze voter behavior. Prosecutors said that the related voter data was later transferred abroad, describing it as an act of espionage.

Journalist Yanardağ organized the media strategy for İmamoğlu's 2019 campaign, the prosecutors alleged, citing communication between Gün and Yanardağ and witness testimonies.

Encyrpted communications also allegedly involved Gün's instructions to Özkan, İmamoğlu's campaign director, such as “activating 70,000 volunteers urgently." When this communication was made was not specified.

Gün is also accused of involvement in İmamoğlu's presidential candidacy campaign.

Before his March arrest, İmamoğlu was preparing to run as the sole candidate in his Republican People's Party's (CHP) presidential primary for the next election, scheduled for 2028. The CHP proceeded with the primary despite İmamoğlu's arrest and the revocation of his university diploma, a requirement for presidential candidates according to Turkish law, and nominated him as its candidate for presidency.

Explained: The broader context behind Turkey’s crackdown on İstanbul mayor

A request has been submitted to bring İmamoğlu and Özkan from prison to be questioned in connection with the espionage investigation.

Gün, already detained on espionage charges, is now also under investigation for leading a criminal organization. The prosecutor’s office said the probe is being conducted in coordination with the National Intelligence Organization (MİT).

Statement from Yanardağ's lawyer

Journalist Yıldız Yazıcıoğlu shared a statement from Yanardağ's lawyer, Bilgütay Hakkı Durna, who said he had not yet reviewed the investigation files and would go to the police headquarters to try to access them.

“Unfortunately, in our country, serious allegations are made against people without supporting evidence, and individuals are deprived of their freedom,” Durna said. “It is not possible to question Merdan Yanardağ’s patriotic identity.”

He added that there is possibility that Yanardağ was targeted because of his work. Yanardağ has previously faced multiple investigations and arrests over the years.

Journalist Merdan Yanardağ acquitted in trial over assassination claim

(VK)