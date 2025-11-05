TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
WORLD
Date published: 5 November 2025 21:34
 ~ Modified On: 5 November 2025 23:02
2 min Read

İmamoğlu congratulates Mamdani on New York mayoral win

Mamdani's win showed showed the power of "social municipalism, inclusivity, solidarity, and people-oriented leadership" according to the jailed opposition politician.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
İmamoğlu congratulates Mamdani on New York mayoral win
AA

Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was jailed in March and suspended as the mayor of İstanbul, has congratulated Zohran Mamdani on his victory in yesterday's mayoral election in New York City, describing the result as "historic."

"You achieved a historic victory in the New York mayoral election with the highest turnout since 1969," the message read. "The power of social municipalism, inclusivity, solidarity, and people-oriented leadership has once again been demonstrated. There is no force stronger than the people’s will and the pursuit of justice."

"Another politics is possible," the post read, ending with a note of "greetings, solidarity, and hope from İstanbul."

Mamdani, New York City’s first Muslim mayor, won the race with over 50 percent of the vote, according to initial results. His closest rival, former governor Andrew Cuomo, backed by former US President Donald Trump and several billionaries donors, received around 41.6 percent.

İmamoğlu was jailed over seven months ago on corruption charges, at a time when he was preparing to announce his candicacy for president. Although he was removed from office following his arrest, he has continued to make his presence felt in public discussions through statements relayed by his lawyers.

Earlier this year, he also congratulated Venezuelan opposition figure María Corina Machado after she was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. Machado had previously called for US military intervention in Venezuela and had received support from Trump.

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
ekrem imamoğlu
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top