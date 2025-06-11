İmamoğlu: Colleagues subjected to systematic torture

Ekrem İmamoğlu, the CHP's presidential candidate and Mayor of İstanbul, who is currently held in Marmara Prison in Silivri, declared that his colleagues detained in prison are facing torture and abuse.

Speaking through the official social media account of the Presidential Campaign Office, İmamoğlu drew attention to the mistreatment taking place in prisons under the heading: "This is a torture report."

The prison conditions came back into focus after it was learned that Dr. İpek Elif Atayman, former General Manager of Medya A.Ş., who was sent to Afyonkarahisar Closed Prison, had been sleeping on the floor for five days. In his statement, İmamoğlu emphasized: "Women, in particular, are being subjected to cruelty."

‘Systematic torture is taking place’

“My dear nation, this is a torture report,” İmamoğlu said. "Those imprisoned who have committed no crime other than working with me and serving İstanbul – people against whom there is not a shred of evidence – are being systematically subjected to torture and ill-treatment. Women, in particular, are being tormented. They are sent to prisons far from their families, transported on 7- to 8-hour journeys in handcuffs, hungry and thirsty, kept in 1-square-meter cages, made to sleep on the floor, and held in filthy cells.

“We know very well why this torture is being carried out. Those who planned this setup have no evidence in their hands. They are trying to force people into making false accusations through pressure, blackmail, threats, and torture. They believe this is the way to get out of the pit they’ve fallen into. Let the whole nation know, hear, and share this cruelty. The cries of these women, these mothers, and these children will be a burden on the necks of those who commit this evil, those who are complicit, and those who remain silent."

