İbrahim K. who killed Eros sentenced to 2 years and 6 months

The trial of İbrahim K., who kicked and killed a cat named Eros in İstanbul's Başakşehir district, was held today at Küçükçekmece Courthouse, in the 16th Criminal Court of First Instance.

Animal and life rights advocates gathered in front of Küçükçekmece Courthouse in the early hours of the morning. Due to the high turnout, the trial was moved to a larger courtroom.

In the previous hearing, emphasis was placed on Eros being an abandoned cat. Today, due to the large crowd gathered at the courthouse in response to the calls made by animal rights advocates, social media is buzzing with posts saying "Eros is not abandoned."

Justice and Development Party (AKP) İstanbul Deputy Müşerref Pervin Tuba Durgut is also attending the trial.

The crowd outside the courtroom chanting "Justice for Eros" was warned by lawyers about the noise, stating that the session could not begin in this manner. The judge also warned for the area in front of the courtroom to be cleared.

Lawyer İlke Acar, who is following the case, stated on her social media account, "We are at Küçükçekmece Courthouse for Eros. The judge said he would move the session to a larger room because of the crowd. He asked everyone to go downstairs. However, now even the public is not being allowed in front of the courtroom. Even lawyers are having difficulty passing through security."

According to the details shared by Life for Law and İlke Acar's X account regarding the trial, the Istanbul Bar Association's request to participate in the trial was rejected, citing a 2024 decision of the heavy penal court.

On the other hand, the Peoples' Liberation Party (HKP), Workers' Party of Turkey (TİP), izmir Bar Association, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, istanbul Agriculture Provincial Directorate, Association for Protecting Animals from Helplessness and Indifference, Mazmel Association, Animal Justice Association, Confederation for Animal Rights, Animal Rights Federation, İYİ Party, and Ankara Bar Association submitted requests to participate in the trial.

The prosecutor requested the acceptance of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry's request to participate.

The judge rejected all requests from institutions and political parties, citing that they did not suffer any harm from the crime.

Defendant: "I also have a cat"

The defense lawyer stated, "Social media has a one-sided perspective. I also own a cat, and my client has already suffered the consequences in the eyes of the public," prompting reactions from the plaintiff's attorneys.

The defendant, Ibrahim K., interjected, saying, "I also have a cat" and "we provided the footage," to which the judge responded, "You were supposed to provide a flash drive, but it didn't reach me."

The defendant continued, stating, "I am not a criminal; I lost control in a moment of anger and temporary insanity. I made a mistake that I will never forget in my life. Feeding cats and dogs by buying kilograms of pet food felt therapeutic to me."

Upon the judge's inquiry of whether this was before or after the incident, the defendant replied, "After the incident," and continued:

"I donated to an animal shelter, and I promise to do my best to provide psychological support. Some people are spreading lies."

In the defense's plea, the lawyer stated, "The defendant left home after receiving news from his wife (who said they were not going to have a child), taking into account his psychological state, favorable judgments should be applied," emphasizing the defendant's psychological condition.

"If the defendant was remorseful, why didn't he surrender himself?"

In the defense plea, the lawyer of the residence stated, "Those who have children can be child killers; those who are married can commit femicides. Therefore, the defendant's defense of 'I have a cat, I love cats, my psychology was disturbed at that moment' should not be trusted. The requests of the bar associations to participate should be accepted; thousands of citizens are following the case outside the file. The decision of the first-degree court has caused animosity and incitement in public opinion. The defendant should be tried at a higher level and should be detained during the trial."

On the other hand, the plaintiff's attorneys also stated, "If the defendant had said that he killed a child and then sent children to school, would we have considered it? If the defendant was remorseful, why didn't he surrender himself? The defendant's claims are not sincere and true; we request that he be detained during the trial."

Prosecutor delivers indictment

The prosecutor delivered their indictment stating, "Despite the cat's attempts to flee, the defendant relentlessly pursued and mercilessly killed the animal with barbaric emotion. Based on all evidence, I request the maximum sentence and detention for the defendant."

Following a recess at 14:00, the verdict was delivered, sentencing İbrahim K., who kicked Eros to death, to 2 years and 6 months in prison and imposing a travel ban.

Animal rights advocates expressed their dissatisfaction, stating, "We know this sentence is not enough and that he will not have to stay in prison. We do not accept this decision."

After the trial, lawyer İlke Acar made a statement on social media, saying, "Firstly, there is no detention. This is a significant disadvantage for us, and furthermore, there was a reduction for good behavior, meaning the sentence wasn't the maximum. The only difference from the previous verdict is the removal of probation. Unfortunately, there are no other gains. Our only hope is for this decision to be overturned by a higher court."

"Highest sentence ever"

Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç stated on social media, "The sentence given is the highest ever under the Animal Protection Law."

Advocates for justice gathered at the courthouse, protesting the decision with the slogan, "The killer strikes, the state protects."

What happened?

On January 1, 2024, in the early hours of the morning, İbrahim K. entered the elevator of the apartment building and encountered Eros there, whom he began to kick. The assailant, chasing after the cat as it fled from the elevator, caught and tortured it to death.

The moments when the assailant tortured Eros were captured by the security cameras of the apartment building.

A case was opened against İbrahim K. after being taken into custody, and released under judicial supervision. However, defendant İbrahim K. was released with a reduced sentence for good behavior during the first hearing of the trial held on February 8. (AÖ/PE)