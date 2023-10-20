Human Rights Association sends letter to UN: Raise the voice of peace

The Human Rights Association (İHD) sent letters to the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) regarding conflicts and wars taking place primarily in the Middle East.

The İHD Ankara Branch made a statement in their association building and shared the letter. Ömer Faruk Yazmacı, Co-Chair of the İHD Ankara Branch, emphasized the need to raise the voice of peace in the world and said, "The United Nations is an organization established to prevent threats to peace and security and to create friendly relations among nations. However, unfortunately, in these times of intensive warfare and conflict, we see that the United Nations' efforts for peace are insufficient.

"Racism is increasing in a wartime environment"

"Ukraine, Rojava, Palestine, and Israel are experiencing significant harm to civilian populations. Unfortunately, the United Nations falls short in intervening in these war and conflict environments. In regions where wars and conflicts continue, the rise of racist nationalism poses a significant danger to humanity, thus emphasizing the importance of peaceful intervention.

"All problems have peaceful solutions. Therefore, we urgently call on the United Nations to intervene in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. We also believe that the United Nations should approach all conflict zones equally and raise the voice of peace in all war and conflict environments. Raise the voice and demand for peace."

According to MA's report, İHD members later sent the letters from the Yenişehir Post Office in Kızılay.

Letters to the UN from many cities

The İHD İzmir Branch held a press conference at their association building. The announcement was read by Ali Aydın, Co-Chair of the İHD İzmir Branch. Subsequently, İHD members sent letters to the UN from a PTT office in Konak.

Before sending a letter to the UN, the İHD Urfa Branch held a press conference in their branch building. Mustafa Vefa, a manager at the İHD Urfa Branch, stated that they decided to call on the UN due to the ongoing wars and violent conflicts in the Middle East. After the announcement, İHD members sent letters to the UN from the PTT Yenişehir Branch.

In Adana, the letters were sent from the Cemalpaşa Post Office. Many human rights advocates, as well as members of HEDEP, HDP, KESK, and Halkevi, participated in the previous announcement.

After making a statement in their association building, the İHD Mersin Branch sent letters to the UN from the Akdeniz Merkez PTT Branch.

In Batman, İHD members gathered and sent the same letters from the PTT. The İHD Diyarbakır Branch sent their prepared letters to the UN via email. (RT/VK)