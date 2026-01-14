Human rights advocate Ali Aydın killed in western Turkey

Lawyer Ali Aydın, former co-chair of the İzmir branch of the Human Rights Association (İHD), was found dead today in İzmir, western Turkey.

Aydın's body was discovered in the the Evka-6 neighborhood of Çiğli district, where he walked regularly in the mornings, Vetha Aydın, a regional İHD representative, told bianet. He suffered a blow to his head with a hard object near a livestock pen on his return path.

While the walking route is used by many local residents, no witnesses have come forward so far, she added. "There are no witnesses, no cameras, nothing at the moment. His body was crushed with stones. The autopsy has been performed and he has been taken to the Forensic Medicine Institute," Vetha Aydın said.

Motive not clear

Theft did not appear to be a motive as his phone and personal belongings were not taken, Aydın noted.

Vetha Aydın emphasized the lawyer's long history of human rights activism, noting his work with both the İHD and the Progressive Lawyers Association (ÇHD).

"We cannot say anything definitive, but he was a colleague from Dersim and of Alevi identity," she said, adding that "there are many question marks" surrounding the death.

The İHD headquarters issued a statement expressing deep sorrow over the loss of their colleague. "The incident is being followed by our lawyer members and the İzmir Bar Association," it stated.

The İHD indicated that further details would be shared with the public within the framework of investigation confidentiality once facts are clarified. (AB/VK)