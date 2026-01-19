Hrant Dink commemorated on 19th anniversary of murder

Crowds gathered in front of the Sebat Apartment building in İstanbul's Şişli district today to commemorate Armenian journalist Hrant Dink on the 19th anniversary of his assassination.

Dink, the founder and editor-in-chief of the bilingual Turkish-Armenian newspaper Agos, was killed on Jan 19, 2007, outside the building that then housed the newspaper's office.

Despite cold weather and snowfall, participants began filling Halaskargazi Avenue starting at 2.00 pm local time (GMT+3). Authorities closed the road to traffic in both directions to accommodate the memorial.

Attendees carried signs reflecting Dink’s values and the ongoing struggle for justice. Slogans on the banners included "We are here, ahparig!" (comrade in Armenian), "We are all Hrant, we are all Armenian," and "We do not give up, ahparig."

The relevance of Hrant’s murder

The crowd also chanted "This trial is not over until we say it is over" and "Hrant is my brother despite fascism."

The commemoration included visual tributes. Since 2019, light projections have been displayed on the Sebat Apartment building on the evenings of Jan 18 and Jan 19. This year, a video titled "The Heart of the Mind" by Ohannes Şaşkal was projected onto the facade in memory of the late journalist.

(HA/VK)