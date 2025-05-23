How many people have been arrested in the Istanbul Municipality operations?

Throughout 2025, a series of operations targeting the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) unfolded, drawing significant public attention. In four separate waves, numerous municipal employees, senior officials, and private sector representatives were detained. Prominent figures – including İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu – were detained, imprisoned, and in some cases placed under house arrest as part of these operations.

1st Wave – March 19, 2025

The first wave began with a sweeping investigation launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office into corruption and organized crime. Detention warrants were issued for 106 individuals, including İmamoğlu himself. The charges were serious: forming and leading a criminal organization for profit, bribery, bid rigging, aggravated fraud, unlawful acquisition of personal data, and aiding a terrorist organization.

İmamoğlu was formally imprisoned on March 23, four days after being detained. A total of 31 individuals were imprisoned in this wave. It was a major turning point in the debate over the legal and political implications of the operation.

2nd Wave – April 26, 2025

The second wave made headlines due to the involvement of additional high-profile names. Among those detained were İmamoğlu’s brother-in-law Cevat Kaya, İSKİ General Manager Şafak Başa, and İBB Bosphorus Zoning Director Elçin Karaoğlu. A total of 52 individuals were detained. Prosecutors sought the imprisonment of 30 of them. The court ordered the imprisonment of 18 and released 26 under judicial control.

This wave also saw house arrest orders issued for several individuals, including:

Şafak Başa (İSKİ General Manager)

Zeynep Ayten Gözdem Ongun (wife of İBB spokesperson Murat Ongun)

Adem Şanlısoy (Head of İSKİ Environmental Protection and Control Department)

Rasim Kaya (businessperson)

3rd Wave – May 20, 2025

The third wave focused on İBB’s media and public relations departments. Detention warrants were issued for 22 individuals, including Taner Çetin, Head of the Press and Public Relations Department. By this stage, the number of people who cooperated with prosecutors under the “effective remorse” provision rose to four.

Those reported to have cooperated:

Murat Abbas (Director of İBB’s Kültür AŞ)

Ertan Yıldız (Chair of İBB Assembly’s Affiliates and Subsidiaries Commission)

Ahmet Çiçek (Owner of Neva Organization)

Noyan Kırmızıgül (detained in this wave)

Additionally, the following were initially imprisoned and later released under house arrest:

Songül Çar (İSPER specialist)

Fikret Şimşek and Yılmaz Şimşek (businesspeople)

Mehmet İlhan Gülay (Board Member of Gülaylar Gold)

4th Wave – May 23, 2025

The fourth and most recent wave targeted top-level İBB bureaucrats and managers of municipal subsidiaries. Among those detained were Kadriye Kasapoğlu (İmamoğlu’s chief of staff), Mustafa Akın (head of security), Ali Kurt (General Manager of KİPTAŞ), Ziya Gökmen Togay (Chair of İSTAÇ), and Arif Gürkan Alpay (İBB Deputy Secretary-General).

Detention warrants were issued for 49 individuals. As of 12:40 pm on May 23, no official statements have been made regarding arrests, judicial controls, or house arrests, as the investigation is ongoing.

Cooperating with authorities With the third wave, the number of individuals reported to have cooperated under the “effective remorse” provision in the İBB investigations rose to four. In addition to Murat Abbas, Ertan Yıldız, and Ahmet Çiçek, the detention referral noted that Noyan Kırmızıgül had also cooperated with prosecutors. The “effective remorse” provision is a legal mechanism in Turkey that allows suspects to receive reduced sentences or avoid punishment if they cooperate with authorities during an investigation. This usually involves confessing to their crimes, providing useful information, or helping to uncover the activities of a criminal organization. To benefit from this provision, the cooperation must be deemed genuine and significantly contribute to the investigation.

Summary of Operation Waves 1st Wave – March 19, 2025 Detained: 106

Imprisoned: 31 (including İmamoğlu) 2nd Wave – April 26, 2025 Detained: 52

Imprisoned: 18

Released under judicial control: 26

House arrest: 4 (Başa, Ongun, Şanlısoy, Kaya) 3rd Wave – May 20, 2025 Detained: 22

Imprisonments and judicial control numbers not specified

Later released under house arrest: 4 (Çar, Şimşek brothers, Gülay) 4th Wave – May 23, 2025 Detained: 49

Imprisonment/judicial control/house arrest: Not yet announced Totals since March 19, 2025: Total detained: 229

Total imprisoned (minimum): 49

Released under judicial control (minimum): 26

House arrest (confirmed): 8

İmamoğlu and the “Urban Consensus” investigation

İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was detained on the morning of March 19, 2025. He faced charges including forming and leading a criminal organization, bribery, bid rigging, aggravated fraud, and aiding a terrorist organization.

He was released from custody in the “Urban Consensus” investigation but was imprisoned under the corruption probe.

Imprisonment of Şişli and Beylikdüzü mayors

As part of the investigation, Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan and Beylikdüzü Mayor Mehmet Murat Çalık were detained and imprisoned on charges of aiding an armed terrorist organization. Şişli Deputy Mayor Ebru Özdemir was also imprisoned.

The Interior Ministry appointed Şişli District Governor Cevdet Ertürkmen as trustee to replace Şahan. İmamoğlu and Çalık were also suspended from office.

Scope of the investigation

The “Urban Consensus” investigation was launched following claims that İmamoğlu formed an electoral alliance with the Peoples’ Democratic Congress (HDK), an umbrella group allegedly linked to a terrorist organization, according to the authorities.

İBB Deputy Secretary-General Mahir Polat and Reform Institute Director Mehmet Ali Çalışkan were detained and imprisoned. Polat was later placed under house arrest due to health reasons.

Ten people, including deputy mayors and municipal assembly members, were detained and imprisoned on charges of membership in the PKK/KCK armed terrorist organization. İmamoğlu was also detained under this investigation but was released.

Separate Investigation into the HDK A separate HDK-related operation was launched on February 18, 2025, across 10 provinces. Fifty people were detained, and prosecutors sought the imprisonment of 35. Thirty individuals were imprisoned. In total, the Urban Consensus and HDK investigations led to 60 detentions and 40 imprisonments. Singer and political figure Pınar Aydınlar was the first of the prisoners to be released by a judge. Ahmet Saymadi, also arrested under the same investigation, was denied release at his first hearing on May 21. On May 14, three HDK members detained on February 21 were released under judicial control with travel bans. They were: Esengül Demir (HDK General Assembly member)

Semiha Şahin (DEM Party Central Executive Committee member)

Saime Oğuzhan On May 21, the Istanbul 23rd Heavy Penal Court rejected several release requests, ordering continued detention for 10 individuals and postponing the next hearing until after the judicial recess. The second hearing will take place in September. Those who appeared in court in detention included: Cemalettin Yüksel (Kartal Deputy Mayor)

Livan Gür (Ataşehir Deputy Mayor)

Bülent Kaygun (Üsküdar Council Member)

Elif Gül (Sancaktepe Council Member)

Güzin Alpaslan (Fatih Council Member)

Hasan Özdemir (Tuzla Council Member)

Nesimi Aday (Adalar Council Member)

Sinan Gökçe (Şişli Council Member)

Turabi Şen (Beyoğlu Council Member)

İkbal Polat (Advisor to the Beyoğlu Mayor) According to the indictment, Cemalettin Yüksel communicated with 313 individuals and Livan Gür with 52, including suspects wanted or imprisoned for membership in an armed terrorist organization. Local election results in key districts In Kartal, Gökhan Yüksel of the CHP won the 2024 local election with 54.77 percent of the vote. In Ataşehir, CHP’s Onursal Adıgüzel won with 56.39 percent. The DEM Party did not field candidates in either district. What is the “urban consensus”? The DEM Party introduced the concept of “urban consensus” ahead of the March 31, 2024 local elections. First announced on December 4, 2023, the strategy aimed to nominate candidates supported by broad public agreement. The party stated it was open to cooperation with other political parties across various provinces. Ahmet Özer, the Esenyurt candidate under this model, was elected mayor. He was imprisoned on October 30, 2024 – seven months after taking office. What is the HDK? The Peoples’ Democratic Congress (HDK) was officially established on October 15, 2011, following a meeting of 800 delegates. It brings together labor and democracy movements, minorities, faith groups, socialist parties, women, LGBTQ+ individuals, environmental activists, and rights defenders. It seeks to “socialize politics” through neighborhood, town, and city assemblies and defines itself as a common ground for all oppressed and marginalized communities.

