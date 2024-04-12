TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 12 April 2024 13:27
 ~ Modified On: 12 April 2024 13:29
Houses submerged in floods in Hakkari

" We can’t enter some areas, and some people have even had to evacuate their homes," says a local resident.

BIA News Desk
Houses submerged in floods in Hakkari

Residents of Yüksekova, a district in the eastern province of Hakkâri, have been facing significant disruptions due to continuous rainfall over the past three days. The downpour has led to flooding in several neighborhoods, including Kurubaş, Dilekli, Güngör, Cumhuriyet, as well as the villages of Doğanlı and Kadıköy, where numerous homes have been inundated.

The persistent rain has not only made it difficult for citizens to enter or leave their homes but has also affected local businesses and agricultural lands. Minor landslides have occurred, blocking some roads in the area. In response, teams from the Highways Department and District Special Administration have been working to clear accumulated soil and rock debris to prevent transportation delays.

Local resident Mehmet Aslan reported, “Due to the rainfall, homes are submerged. We can’t enter some areas, and some people have even had to evacuate their homes. The rain is expected to continue for a few more days.”

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and have urged residents in affected areas to take necessary precautions and follow evacuation orders if issued. The community is bracing for more rain, and efforts are underway to mitigate the impact of the floods and ensure the safety of the residents. (TY/VK)

