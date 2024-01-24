Hot air balloon takes off in Cappadocia for the journalists killed by Israel

A hot air balloon in Cappadocia took off with a banner displaying photos of some journalists who lost their lives in the attacks on the Gaza Strip by Israel.

The Nevşehir Journalists Association protested Israel's attacks on Palestine in Göreme. Journalists gathered at the balloon launch site and hung a banner with the English message "Occupying Israel cannot silence the truth by killing journalists." They also displayed a poster with photos of some journalists killed in Israel's attacks, hanging it in the basket of a hot air balloon.

The hot air balloon then flew over the fairy chimney-covered valleys for a while with the banner and poster suspended in its basket.

The Nevşehir Journalists Association (NGC) protested Israel's attacks on Palestine in Göreme. Journalists gathered at the balloon launch site and hung a banner with the English message "Occupant Israel cannot silence the truth by killing journalists." They also displayed a poster with photos of some journalists killed in Israel's attacks, hanging it in the basket of a hot air balloon.

The hot air balloon then flew over the fairy chimney-covered valleys for a while with the banner and poster suspended in its basket.

Bayram Ekici, the General Secretary of the Turkey Journalists Federation and President of the NGC, explained in his statement that journalists selflessly carry out their duties in various geographies and conditions to inform the public.

Ekici expressed their sorrow for the loss of many journalists in the attacks carried out by Israel since October 7. He highlighted that journalists attempting to reflect the events in Gaza to the world have been subjected to Israel's massacre. Ekici stated:

"Journalists are essentially advocates of human rights in such environments. Without media, oppression cannot be revealed, and violations cannot be identified and confirmed. The dissemination of reality to the masses is made possible through the media. We once again condemn Israel, which is responsible for the deaths of journalists who are witnesses to oppression and tens of thousands of innocent people. We remind once again that those who remain indifferent to such widespread oppression will be remembered on the dark pages of history." (HA/PE)