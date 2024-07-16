HIV positive Syrian refugee ‘left for dead’ in İstanbul removal center

Ahmed Aabo was only 10 years old when his family left him at the Turkish border in 2011, seeking a safer life amidst the Syrian civil war.

Granted Temporary Protection Status upon entering Turkey, Ahmed's life took a dramatic turn about eight months ago after he donated blood to the Turkish Red Crescent, which revealed he was HIV positive.

Ahmed began receiving treatment at Haseki Training and Research Hospital in Fatih, İstanbul, where he regularly took his medication. However, his situation worsened due to administrative decisions and bureaucratic barriers.

Losing protection status

His temporary protection status was deactivated under the G-78 restriction code, which is used for foreigners who are deemed to pose a public health threat due to infectious diseases. This deactivation prevented him from accessing his medications.

In an attempt to understand his situation and secure his medication, Ahmed visited the Kumkapı Foreigners’ Branch Directorate. There, he was detained and handcuffed for allegedly residing illegally and transferred to the Hadımköy Removal Center.

His lawyer, Hasan Kocapınar, filed a lawsuit to halt the deportation process. While awaiting the court's decision, Ahmed was moved to the Adana Removal Center, where he could not access his medication, further deteriorating his health.

Kocapınar managed to get Ahmed transferred back to İstanbul, where he finally received his medication, but the interruption in his treatment had already severely affected his health.

Appeal to authorities

Kocapınar emphasized that denying Ahmed his right to treatment is a human rights violation. "Ahmed's health has severely deteriorated due to the deprivation of his right to treatment and erroneous administrative actions. We will pursue all necessary legal avenues to restore his treatment rights," he said.

He urged the authorities to honor international agreements and provide Ahmed with the care he needs, highlighting that sending Ahmed back to Syria would endanger his life, especially given his HIV status, which would make him a target for extremist groups.

Kocapınar also noted that Ahmed only has a three-month supply of medication left and emphasized the need for the Directorate General of Migration Management and the Directorate of Migration Affairs to resolve the issue. "Ahmed is currently held at the Arnavutköy Removal Center, where he does not have adequate access to his treatment. This is a human rights violation, and Ahmed's right to health and life must be protected," Kocapınar asserted.

G-78 Restriction Code This code is applied to foreigners who carry infectious diseases that could threaten public health and safety, resulting in an indefinite ban on their entry to Turkey.

(EMK/VK)