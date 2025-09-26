Historic İstanbul Greek school sees no new enrollments this year

The Fener Greek High School (Fener Rum Lisesi), a 571-year-old institution in İstanbul, has announced that it will not be enrolling any new students for the 2025–2026 academic year.

Located near the Ecumenical Patriarchate in the Fatih district, the school has long stood as a symbol of the enduring presence of the Greek Orthodox community, known as Rum in Turkish, reflecting their Eastern Roman legacy. However, the steadily declining Greek population in İstanbul continues to impact all Greek minority schools, with the Fener school among the most affected.

Principal Dimitri Zotos told Agos newspaper that there are currently around 300 students enrolled in Greek minority schools across Turkey, with only 30 of them attending Fener high school.

"To be honest, one student did come during the enrollment period but we persuaded the family to choose another Greek school, because it's simply not viable to run a class with just one student," he was quoted as saying. "It's neither psychologically, pedagogically, nor educationally healthy. The family understood and agreed. If more students come in future years, our doors will always be open.”

“It’s obvious that we’re facing serious demographic challenges. It would be a mistake to say otherwise," Zotos said. "It is both sad and thought-provoking that the number of students in this building has dropped from 730 to 30 in 140 years. These are challenges beyond our control, and solutions must be found.

"We want these institutions to survive. They are valuable not only for our community, but also for the broader society we live in. That’s why I’m calling on everyone to extend a helping hand.”

During a Nov 2023 meeting between representatives of minority schools and Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, Zotos stated that the removal of the guest student policy, which had previously helped boost enrollment at Greek schools, contributed to the drop in student numbers in recent years.

About Fener Greek High School Now officially known as the Private Fener Greek Middle and High School, the institution is located in İstanbul’s Fener neighborhood. Among Greeks and Greek Orthodox communities, it is known as the “Great School of the Nation” (Megáli tou Génous Scholí in Greek). It was founded in 1454 through an agreement between Patriarch Gennadios and Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II. During the Ottoman period, the school trained numerous high-ranking officials, chief interpreters, patriarchs, and clergy. The school offers education in both Turkish and Greek. The building, located on Sancaklar Yokuşu street, stands on land that once belonged to Dimitri Kantemir, a Moldavian prince and alumnus of the school. It was designed by architect Konstantinos Dimadis. Due to its architectural grandeur and proximity to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the school is considered one of the most prominent landmarks in İstanbul. It is occasionally referred to as “the fifth-largest castle in Europe.”

(TY/VK)