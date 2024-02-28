High school official sentenced for sexually harassing students

The Cizre 2nd Heavy Penal Court has sentenced Burak E., a deputy principal of a high school in Cizre, Şırnak, to prison for sexually harassing students. The case, involving seven additional students' complaints, was heard through the Audio-Visual Informatics System (SEGBİS) as Burak E. attended remotely.

Present in the courtroom were Şırnak Bar Association President Rojhat Dilsiz, lawyers from the Bar's Children's Rights Center, a representative from the Ministry of Family and Social Services, Human Rights Association (İHD) officials, and Education and Science Workers' Union (Eğitim Sen) representatives.

According to the report by MA, during the trial, the prosecutor reiterated the indictment from the previous hearing. The prosecutor recommended removing Ş.S. from the case, acquitting students B.Ç. and E.Y., and, regarding the actions against students E.İ., B.Y., Z.Y., and B.İ., called for the punishment of the defendant.

"Some victims withdrew complaints due to the pressure"

Responding to the prosecutor's recommendation, Bar Association President Rojhat Dilsiz emphasized that the defendant had engaged in similar acts with many individuals. He stated, "Despite this, concrete evidence is still being requested. Considering the general situation of the file, there is a need for the definite punishment of the perpetrator, not the acquittal of Ş.S. The crime dates back to 2018. Considering the conditions of the region, this six-year process has put pressure on the victims and their families. Some have abandoned their complaints over time because they did not want to be associated with such a crime in society. They made this decision because they did not want to come and testify in court continuously for six years."

After the defense statements from other lawyers, the defendant, Burak E., spoke. Denying the accusations against him, he requested acquittal.

Following the defense statements, the court decided to sentence the student Z.Y. to 7 months and 15 days in prison for "sexual harassment," with the deferment of the sentence, and student E.Y. to 7 months and 15 days in prison, also deferred. Student B.S. was sentenced to 3 years and 9 months for "child abuse through harassment," without deferral. The court did not apply deferment to this decision. For the four children who filed complaints against the principal, the court ruled for the defendant's acquittal. (RT/VK)