Two high courts have issued separate rulings against İstanbul's suspended mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who has been in jail since Mar 2025, upholding the annulment of his university diploma and finding no violation of his rights over his pretrial detention.

The Constitutional Court ruled that İmamoğlu’s detention did not violate his right to liberty and security or his rights to stand for election and engage in political activities. Meanwhile, the Council of State unanimously rejected an appeal against the annulment of his university diploma, making the decision final.

The diploma ruling poses an obstacle to İmamoğlu’s presidential candidacy, as Article 101 of the Constitution requires presidential candidates to have completed higher education.

İstanbul mayor's university diploma revoked, blocking potential presidential bid

Constitutional Court ruling

The Constitutional Court’s General Assembly reviewed İmamoğlu’s complaints challenging the legality and length of his detention, restrictions on access to the investigation file, and the independence and impartiality of the judgeships of peace.

His application also cited failures to notify him of the results of detention reviews and to examine an appeal against his continued detention.

In today's decision, the court unanimously declared his complaint over prolonged detention admissible but ruled by a 14-1 majority that his rights had not been violated, ANKA reported. Decisions on his remaining complaints were unanimous.

The court’s reasoned judgment will be issued at a later date.

İmamoğlu, who has been in pretrial detention for 613 days, filed his application with the Constitutional Court on May 13, 2025. He subsequently applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) on Nov 10, 2025.

The ECtHR granted priority status to his application and requested observations from the Turkish government on Apr 13.

The European court asked the government about the legal grounds for İmamoğlu’s detention and whether it had interfered with his political activities and voters’ right to political representation.

Diploma annulment finalized

The Council of State’s 8th Chamber yesterday upheld earlier court rulings that found İstanbul University’s decision to revoke İmamoğlu’s undergraduate degree lawful, exhausting the administrative appeals process.

The decision was reported by the pro-government Sabah newspaper on Nov 19 before it was made available through the National Judiciary Informatics System (UYAP).

İmamoğlu’s lawyers announced that they would challenge the ruling before the Constitutional Court, arguing that it was unlawful on both procedural and substantive grounds.

The lawyers said the court had failed to address arguments that could have affected the outcome, retroactively applied a requirement that did not exist in 1990, and held İmamoğlu responsible for errors made by the university administration 35 years earlier.

İstanbul prosecutors launched an investigation in Feb 2025 into allegations that İmamoğlu’s undergraduate diploma, awarded by İstanbul University in 1994, was fraudulent.

The university’s executive board annulled his diploma on Mar 18, 2025, one day before he was taken into custody, citing grounds of "legal nonexistence" and "manifest error."

İstanbul’s 5th Administrative Court subsequently rejected İmamoğlu’s challenge to the annulment, a decision later upheld by the regional administrative court.

İmamoğlu’s imprisonment and ongoing trials İmamoğlu, who won İstanbul’s mayoral elections in 2019 and 2024 as the candidate of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), was taken into custody at his home on Mar 19, 2025, as part of two investigations targeting the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality. He was placed in pretrial detention four days later on charges of establishing and leading a criminal organization, accepting bribes, extortion through abuse of public office, unlawfully recording personal data and bid rigging. The Interior Ministry suspended him from office the same day. His detention coincided with the CHP’s presidential primary where he was declared the party's presidential candidate. His arrest and imprisonment sparked mass protests across Turkey that lasted for days. Prosecutors completed the indictment in the municipality investigation on Nov 11, 2025, nearly eight months after his imprisonment. They accused İmamoğlu of founding and leading a criminal organization and sought a prison sentence of between 828 years and two months and 2,352 years. İmamoğlu denies the charges and maintains that his prosecution is politically motivated. The trial, involving 436 defendants, began on Mar 9, nearly a year after the imprisonment of İmamoğlu and others. In its latest interim ruling on Nov 12, the İstanbul 33rd Heavy Penal Court released eight defendants, including İmamoğlu’s lawyer Mehmet Pehlivan, while ordering the continued detention of 38 others, including the İmamoğlu. The next hearing is scheduled for Jan 4. İmamoğlu also faces a separate detention order issued on Oct 27, 2025, on charges of "political espionage." He faces between 15 and 20 years in prison in the case, in which his election campaign director Necati Özkan, journalist Merdan Yanardağ and businessperson Hüseyin Gün are also standing trial. At a hearing on Sep 29, the İstanbul 25th Heavy Penal Court ordered all four defendants to remain in detention and adjourned proceedings until Dec 23. İmamoğlu remains incarcerated at Marmara Prison in İstanbul’s Silivri district.

(EMK/HA/VK)