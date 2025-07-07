High court rules sharing photos of ex-partner after breakup a criminal offense

The Court of Cassation has upheld a prison sentence for a man who shared photos of his former partner on social media without her consent, ruling that the act constituted a violation of privacy.

The case involved a man from the central province of Niğde who posted photos on Instagram that had been taken during a previous romantic relationship. The woman requested that the images be removed, but the man did not comply. She then filed a complaint.

Prosecutors charged the man under Article 134 of the Turkish Penal Code, which covers the offense of "violating the confidentiality of private life." He was initially acquitted by the Çamardı Penal Court of First Instance.

Appeal process

However, upon appeal, the 3rd Penal Chamber of the Kayseri Regional Court overturned the acquittal. It found the defendant guilty and sentenced him to 2 years and 1 month in prison.

The man appealed the verdict, arguing that the legal elements of the offense were not present and that he should have been acquitted.

Following a review, the 12th Penal Chamber of the Court of Cassation rejected the appeal and upheld the conviction. The ruling stated that the offense had been committed by the defendant and that the appellate court had accurately assessed both the offense and the penalty.

“The appeal was denied in accordance with Article 302/1 of Law No. 5237, and the sentence was upheld unanimously,” the decision read. (TY/VK)