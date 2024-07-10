TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 10 July 2024 11:37
 ~ Modified On: 10 July 2024 11:39
2 min Read

High court annuls regulation opening olive groves to mining

The regulation was enacted in March 2022, contravening the Olive Law.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
High court annuls regulation opening olive groves to mining

In a landmark decision, the Council of State's 8th Chamber has annulled a controversial regulation that permitted mining activities in olive groves, a move that had sparked widespread criticism and legal challenges from environmental groups and citizens.

The regulation, introduced by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources on March 1, 2022, was challenged in court by a coalition of nine associations, seven cooperatives, and 11 citizens. The case concluded yesterday, with the court ruling against the amendment to Article 115, Paragraph 4 of the Mining Regulation.

According to the Nature Association, the court's decision stated, "The amendment, which allowed for the uprooting and relocation of olive trees, or direct commencement of mining activities when relocation was not feasible, followed by rehabilitation of the site post-mining, was found to be in violation of the Olive Law. The provision that permitted mining activities in olive groves with only the miner's commitment and the approval of the defendant ministry was deemed legally unsound."

The Nature Association expressed gratitude towards all individuals and institutions that supported the protection of olive groves throughout the process. They emphasized that the struggle to defend life and nature would continue.

After olive groves, Turkey opens natural protected areas to construction
REGULATION AMENDED
After olive groves, Turkey opens natural protected areas to construction
7 March 2022

The initial change to the Mining Regulation had opened up olive groves for energy-related mining activities, directly contravening the Olive Law. The regulation published in the Official Gazette allowed for mining operations and the construction of temporary facilities in olive fields, provided the mining entity committed to rehabilitating the site to its original state after the completion of mining activities.

This decision is particularly significant as it underscores the legal protection of olive groves, which are not only an environmental but also a cultural and economic cornerstone in Turkey. The ruling is expected to set a precedent for future cases involving environmental concerns and the interpretation of the Olive Law. (TY/VK)

related news
Does olive oil produced in quake-affected regions contain asbestos?
24 November 2023
/yazi/does-olive-oil-produced-in-quake-affected-regions-contain-asbestos-288408
Turkey-backed militias accused of olive harvest thefts, extortion in northern Syria
1 November 2023
/haber/turkey-backed-militias-accused-of-olive-harvest-thefts-extortion-in-northern-syria-287279
Protest halts plan to develop Balıkesir olive groves for housing
28 August 2023
/haber/protest-halts-plan-to-develop-balikesir-olive-groves-for-housing-283290
Turkey suspends olive oil exports amid soaring domestic prices
3 August 2023
/haber/turkey-suspends-olive-oil-exports-amid-soaring-domestic-prices-282334
Price stability fund fee will be deducted from olive oil exports
21 July 2023
/haber/price-stability-fund-fee-will-be-deducted-from-olive-oil-exports-281803
'Zoning olive groves to housing will do away with our agricultural land'
12 July 2023
/haber/zoning-olive-groves-to-housing-will-do-away-with-our-agricultural-land-281416
Energy company wants villagers to cut down their olive groves in İkizköy
9 March 2022
/haber/energy-company-wants-villagers-to-cut-down-their-olive-groves-in-ikizkoy-258828
